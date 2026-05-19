A 2½-year project has been launched to measure the environmental impact of sheep and implement practical, on-farm solutions to futureproof the WA sheep sector. The Green Sheep Project is designed to help producers measure, manage, and improve their environmental sustainability to increase their productivity, on-farm environmental credentials, and grow access to markets. In forming the project, natural resource management organisations held discussions with sheep producers across Australia before securing funding from the Natural Heritage Trust and the Federal Government. Wheatbelt NRM is partnered with Sheep Producers Australia in rolling out the project. Wheatbelt NRM chief executive Renata Paliskis said the Green Sheep Project evolved from a discussion about being able to demonstrate the environmental impact of sheep in the broader agriculture and mixed farming system. “(We’ll) put into practice the literature that we’ve found on the impact of sheep on the environment, and seeing where and how we can actually put that in place on-farm,” Ms Paliskis said. “If we demonstrated the economic benefits of sheep, the social benefits of sheep — the environmental benefits of sheep is another component that is a treasure chest, and that is what this is all about.” Aram Ali, Wheatbelt NRM Green Sheep Project manager, said its primary aim was to find out how to ensure producers could have a sheep grazing system that would improve environmental outcomes while staying productive, and to build the evidence into “practical and credible” work. “If we have a grazing management system that’s good for the environment but does not support the system, and it’s not productive — it’s not adoptable,” he said. “We are not collecting data only for the sake of research, we are trying to answer the questions producers really care about; what works, is it practical, is it worth the effort, or does it make any difference to the bottom line. “Sustainability in agriculture, that’s actually an opportunity. If we can show sheep grazing management that delivers production and also improves environmental outcomes and supports the supply chain, that’s a strong position for the whole industry.” Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA immediate past president and Gairdner sheep producer Michael Campbell said the project was an important part of rebuilding confidence in WA’s sheep industry. “Livestock in mixed farming systems have brought a lot of benefit to farming,” he said. “Everyone’s a got a different balance, but we’re seeing a really strong push towards continuous cropping, and that does impact your carbon in your soil, but also the nutrients that we find in our farming systems.” Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said improving climate resilience by working collaboratively and closely with farmers and producers would assist in securing food security and Australia’s reputation in the international trade market. “The ability to adapt to climate change is becoming an essential part of farming, which is why we’re investing in programs that provide practical tools and support to our farmers and producers,” she said. “The Green Sheep Project will support sheep producers to boost on-farm sustainability and productivity, which will help strengthen our food security and ensure Australia continues to remain competitive on the global stage.”