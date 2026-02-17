The listing of one of WA’s largest sheep stations has prompted speculation that it could end up in the hands of a firm majority owned by an international billionaire, who already owns the two neighbouring properties. Arubiddy Station on Western Australia’s Nullarbor Plain has already garnered the attention of landholders across Australia, according to the agent selling it. While nothing has been said to suggest a deal is in the offing, locals are understood to be keeping there eye out for a potential bid from Consolidated Pastoral Company, which owns both Rawlinna and Madura Plain Stations. Should the firm, majority-owned by UK billionaire Guy Hands, be successful in a bid to purchase the more than 314,300 hectare, fully exclusion-fenced station, it could become the largest continuous sheep station in the world. CPC purchased the 711,638-hectare Madura Plains Station with 60,000-head Merino sheep flock for $30 million in January 2026, while the one million hectare-plus Rawlinna and its flock of 30,000 to 60,000 thousand was bought by the firm last year. Arubiddy is listed for a walk-in, walk-out sale, that includes about 15,000 Merino sheep and a maximum capacity for 80,000 sheep. The property has three homes, 10 sheep yards, a six-stand shearing shed, shearers quarters and various sheds. There are 23 bores, 13 fully equipped supplying 48 paddocks. It sits on Eyre Highway, 300km from the South Australian border and 620km from Esperance. The property is being listed by Elders real estate agent Greg Smith, who said there would be a two-stage expressions of interest process. “Initial expressions of interest are closing February 25, after which point those with commercially realistic offers on the table will be added to a shortlist we will invite them to inspect the property,” he said. Mr Smith was unable to provide a guide price but added that all interested parties so far had been domestic landholders. This is the first time the property has been listed for sale in 12 years. Lewis Hotels’ Matthew and Claire Lewis have owned it since then, after purchasing it from the Brown family, who had produced wool there for five decades. More information and expressions of interest for Arubiddy can be directed at greg.smith@elders.com.au