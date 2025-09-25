Wiringa Park’s royal pedigree tops at $11,600

Woolgrowers with an eye for “royal” serving rams gathered at the Hobley family’s Wiringa Park stud in Nyabing where a son of sire King Charles 450 sold to a top of $11,600. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 18, offered 180 rams with 159 sold for an average price of $2262, up $416/head on last year when 122 rams sold for an average price of $1846. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Mark Warren said the sale was “very strong” with 40 registered buyers. “The offering was quality from start to finish in a very even line-up, with many repeat buyers active along with interest from new buyers.” Travelling 500km, the Teakle family of Walkindyer Poll Merino stud in Northampton, returned to the sale to claim the sale-topper. The three-generation team of Warwick Teakle, his son Nathan and grandson Callum, centred on lot two — tag 240143, a 19.3 micron double-polled ram to take back home and work in their stud. “We liked how well-structured the ram presented with top-quality wool,” Warwick said. The Teakles’ top pick recorded in the top 5 per cent for Australian Breeding Value indexes and traits including a sustainable Merino index of 163.54, a wool production index of 202.6, and a YCFW trait of 38. It was the second Wiringa Park ram secured by the Teakle family, but this year they were back for a King Charles-sired son. The $9200 second top-priced ram, offered as lot eight and sired by the King, was secured by South Australia-based Brimanna Poll Merino stud principal Jayden Harris through Nutrien Livestock development manager sheep and Merino genetics Mitchell Crosby. Mr Harris said Wiringa Park’s King Charles sire, tag 450, had performed extremely well at the 2024-drop South Australian Merino Sire Evaluation site, most notably in the classer’s visual grade with the best top selection progeny category at 34 per cent. The WP sire also had an equal second top score for wool quality character along with top scores in flock breeding values for GFW, CFW, FDCV, SL and SS. “I consider the Hobley’s ram (450) to be one of the leading sires in Australia,” Mr Harris said. “We will use his son, my first WP ram, over a select group of stud ewes in our nucleus of 800 breeders.” Other pursuers of the King’s (450) sons were Sophie Pech, who was representing her family’s North Stirling Downs farm in Gnowangerup — she paid $7400 for her top pick. “We selected for positive fat and clean fleece weight,” she said. The sale was a 450 sons’ royal banquet with another son secured for $6800 to Calingiri-based White Springs stud. Williams-based Toorackie stud principals Dennis and Brendan Haddrick secured their first WP King Charles son for $5200 with its “long stapled quality wool” royal coat. They also took home an AI son of Glenlea Park 614 for $4600 with its “free-growing long-stapled wool”. In the offering of new genetics, a Ridgway Advance 270 son (tag 741) was viewed by Merino selection specialist Tim Broad as having “top elite wool”. This 17.8 micron ram was selected for David Turner’s Tone Park Farms Poll Merino flock at Boyup Brook. Back for their third year, Ian King and his daughter Katelyn King were selecting for body weight and a micron range between 18 and 20 — taking home seven rams to a top of $3900 and average price of $2971. Pingaring woolgrower Mark Garard was a volume buyer of 11 rams to a top of $3300 and average price of $2727. “I was selecting for wool type and dual-purpose quality rams between 17.5 and 19.5 micron for our 3500 self-replacing breeders,” he said. WIRINGA PARK RAM SALE Offered: 180 Sold: 159 Top price: $11,600 Average: $2262