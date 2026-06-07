Young dairy workers called to team up with industry peers

By the time most people have their first sip of morning coffee, 23-year-old south coast dairy worker Jemma Smith has already been up since 3am and milked a herd of 450 Friesians on a 16-a-side herringbone. Working in the dairy industry can be challenging and all-consuming, said Ms Smith, who spent five years as a dairy manager on a farm in Kronkup, particularly with the early mornings, long days and physical work. “A lot of people get sucked into work and that’s all they do,” she said. In a bid to regain some balance, Ms Smith is now working mornings only, milking at O’Farrell Dairy, near Denmark, choosing to do non-dairy work during the day. She has been able to chew the cud about these types of decisions with other young people through her involvement in the Western Australian Young Dairy Network, which she is now on the committee for. Operated through Dairy Australia, the Young Dairy Network connects young dairy professionals aged 18 to 35 across the State, offering the chance to talk life on dairy farms, as well as attend workshops, social events and industry conferences. More than 2500 young dairy workers have come through the Network during its lifetime, however Ms Smith said that the south coast division sits at eight members, a number that Ms Smith said she would like to see grow. “The best part about working in the dairy world is all the people I’ve met,” she said. “Some of my best friends I’ve made through dairy, I want others to have that opportunity, too.” According to a report from Australian Dairy Farmers, there is a significant and documented skills shortage in the dairy industry and similar to other agricultural industries, dairy is skewed heavily towards a workforce aged over 55 years, and the sector will in future need to replace these workers with other highly skilled workers. Ms Smith said the Young Dairy Network was a way to keep young people engaged and invested in staying, as well as to learn more about careers in the sector. “Sometimes it’s about learning something, sometimes it’s just about catching up with like-minded people and having a chat about the season and what’s been happening on the farm,” she said. Smith said she has travelled to Melbourne and Ireland through the network to explore different dairy systems, opportunities she said she would not have had without the network. “Membership is free and you don’t have to be a farm owner, you can be a worker, or a student, or if you’re not even in dairy yet, but are interested in a career in dairy, come along and meet people who do it for a living.” Western Dairy executive officer Sue-Allen Shaw said there was a lack of educational resources for young people wanting to enter the industry. Western Dairy had previously facilitated a traineeship and delivered accredited courses through an arrangement with South Regional TAFE, she said, but the cost of rewriting and updating the courses, as well as re-accrediting the trainers, had become prohibitive. “At the same time, South Regional TAFE also reduced their delivery of Cert IV in Rural Operations and only delivers Certificates 1 to 3,” she said. “This is very disappointing as it has meant a hiatus in delivery of training in dairy in WA, there is only one RTO in WA delivering training in Cert 3 and 4.” Ms Shaw said that the Food, Fibre, Timber Training Council in WA was working with a Victorian organisation to develop an Apprenticeship in Agriculture for national accreditation and hoped it would be available mid 2027 to promote to producers. The WA Young Dairy Network is free to join. Visit dairyaustralia.com.au/western-australia/young-dairy-network for more information.