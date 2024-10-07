WA’s best young livestock paraders and judges aged 15 to 25 have proved their worth competing in the National Young Judges Championship at the 2024 Melbourne Royal Show. Zoe Skinner, 19, from Woogenellup, placed second in the Young Beef Paraders competition, while Indiana Smith, 22, from Rivervale, came second in the Beef Young Judges competition. Olivia Delaforce, 21, of Mt Beppo, Queensland, won the Young Beef Paraders competition. Top spot in the Beef Young Judges competition went to Mitchell Taylor, 18, from Quipolly, NSW. Qualification is through success in regional and State competitions. Agricultural Shows Australia executive officer Katie Stanley said she was proud of the calibre on display. “This prestigious competition showcased finalists who not only possess immense talent, but whose evident passion and dedication for the agricultural industry is truly admirable,” Ms Stanley said.