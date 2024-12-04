The Australian agriculture sector has heralded a move by the country’s Board of Treasurers to sign a 10-year policy as a “key first step” towards right to repair reforms. On November 29, Federal State and Territory treasurers agreed to sign the 10-year Intergovernmental Agreement on National Competition Policy. One of the actions to come out of the policy includes fast-tracking the adoption of international product safety standards, which National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said was an acknowledgement from all governments on the importance of agriculture. “While there’s still a lot more to be done, the NFF and its members have worked hard to ensure that agricultural right to repair is viewed as a key element of competition reform,” he said. “(The) announcement is a welcome acknowledgement of this. “We strongly believe there is a sensible solution that provides a greater ability for farmers to engage qualified professionals to undertake appropriate machinery repairs without the fear of voiding warranties or waiting excessive periods to access mandated dealer networks.” The news comes after a push by Treasurer Jim Chalmers to prioritise right to repair after the announcement the Federal Government would provide a $900 million productivity carrot to the States. In a speech on November 13, Dr Chalmers pledged Federal Labor would fast-track the use of foreign product safety standards from trusted countries and establish a general right to repair that gave people more choice over where to get things fixed. GrainGrowers manager of advocacy and rural affairs Sean Cole has also welcomed the signing of the policy. “We have worked hard in recent times alongside the NFF to outline the impact that right to repair issues can have on agricultural businesses,” he said. “Any progress towards a right to repair for agricultural machinery would not only align with the recommendations from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Productivity Commission and right to repair academics, but would also bring Australia in line with our international competitors such as Canada and the State of Colorado in the United States, where right to repair is now law.” New South Wales Farmers president Xavier Martin said the 10-year policy was good news for right to repair reforms, and said the current system in place was not the best way forward for agricultural productivity. “Farmers know the value of their machinery and the business impacts when these are not operational,” he said. “A more open and competitive after-sales and service market outcome is critical and for this reason we welcome (the) announcement. “Increased access to local, timely and affordable repairs for ag machinery is essential for our future farm businesses.”