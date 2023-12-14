Agwest Machinery is boosting its offerings to customers with the addition of Shantui and React International agricultural, quarrying and construction machinery equipment.

Agwest Machinery group sales manager Martin Crawford said the company was formalising its relationships with the brands to be preferred dealers in WA.

Its five branches in Geraldton, Northam, Corrigin, Esperance and Katanning would stock “what we think our local producers will require” from the two new additions to its diverse brand range, which includes Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Kubota among others.

“We’re not stocking the whole range of Shantui or React machines,” he said.

“With the range of products we are offering, we hope to be a one-stop-shop for farmers.

“It’s also a big advantage for the companies to have coverage across the State.”

The products expected to be onsite would include wheel loaders, graders and forklifts, skid-steers and bulldozers, as well as a Finnish-made Elho rock picking machine.

Shantui is a Chinese state-owned shareholding listed company and a subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry Group based at Jining City and believed to be biggest companies in China.

“The quality is very good, and I think our customers will be satisfied with what they have to offer,” Mr Crawford said.

He said Shantui had a Perth-based site which would provide support for the products.

React International is a company based in Cavan, South Australia, that imports and supplies wheel loaders, forklifts and weighbridges for the agriculture and quarrying industries.

Mr Crawford said some of the machinery was already available at its branches with more arriving in coming weeks and months.