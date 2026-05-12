Esperance farmers the Carmodys — George, Tom and Jack and their families — had a bumper harvest thanks to some new machinery additions to their 5000ha mixed cropping farm at Clare Downs. Their 2025-26 harvest averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectare for 2110ha of wheat, 2.2 tonnes per hectare over 2021 ha of canola, 5.2 tonnes per hectare area from 75ha of barley, and six tonnes per hectare from a 140ha oats crop. The Carmodys said a new John Deere X9 1000 harvester, fitted with an HD40R front and full harvest automation technology was a worthwhile investment. They used it alongside their existing 2015 John Deere S690 and the two machines enabled them to harvest one of the strongest seasons since taking ownership of the property in 2012. The previous year, he said they had tried out a demonstration X9 1000 machine on the farm and the hinged draper front was a great feature. “It’s a good feeling when you buy a machine and it does what you want it to do without too much intervention,” he said. “We estimated we needed three S Series-worth of harvesting capacity, so we decided to give the X9 a go with the S690.” The Carmodys also used the John Deere harvest automation ultimate package, including the John Deere HarvestLab analyser, a near-infrared sensor technology that provides real-time, on-the-go measurement of moisture and constituent levels in grain like protein and oil in canola. Mr Carmody said losses from the X9 were incredibly low after it was tested and re-tested. “We dropped trays behind both machines during the day to make sure the automation was doing what it was supposed to, and it was completely accurate,” he said. Predictive ground speed used forward-facing cameras and satellite-derived, pre-harvest biomass maps to automatically adjust the combine speed before entering varying crop conditions. George found it to be “exceptional”, although after driving headers for 20 years he said it took a bit to get used to. “But once it’s set and you’ve ground-truthed it, it really feels as if the link between your brain and your arm has been replaced by the John Deere system, doing what you think should be done,” he said. “It significantly reduces fatigue as well. Usually, after about five hours harvesting, the weak link is the flesh that’s sitting between the steering wheel and the seat.” He said there was the occasional surprise when the machine reacted differently to what he would have done, but that it was much better over an extended period of time to rely on the automation, rather than an operator. Along with the X9 1000 and S690, the Carmodys run a John Deere 8300 tractor with front wheel assist and a 616R self-propelled sprayer and they run them all through John Deere’s Precision Ag technology. “We also use CSBP for our fertiliser and their systems are able to integrate with John Deere maps, so that with a couple of clicks we can have our tailored maps made very quickly.” Mr Carmody hoped the families’ experience with the software would prime them for when autonomous machines became available. “We’ve actually got 1400ha that’s primed and autonomous-ready. I would love to have autonomous solutions on the farm,” he said.