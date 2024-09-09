Australian automated agricultural machinery manufacturer BOSS Engineering has appointed James Haarhoff as its new chief executive. A BOSS spokeswoman said Mr Haarhoff, who has more than 20 years of experience in the agricultural manufacturing sector, was chosen to “drive the next stage” of the company’s growth strategy. Mr Haarhoff, who starts the new role in October, has worked for the past 12 years for American agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation, most recently as managing director for Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. He is credited with orchestrating transformational change during that time, delivering growth in the aftersales and capital goods business, as well as driving a digital and business transformation across the three regions. “I’m excited to join BOSS Engineering and build upon its success and lead what is a critical and exciting stage of growth for the company,” Mr Haarhoff said. “I look forward to building upon the industry success and leading experience of the founding executive team to expand our offering, operations, and footprint.” BOSS director and co-founder Michael Grills said the appointment would help grow the business geographically and accelerate its capacity to introduce new products. “James’ appointment as CEO is another major milestone for BOSS Engineering and will provide high-calibre stewardship for the company going forward,” Mr Grills said. “He is a well-recognised and respected leader within the agricultural manufacturing industry and brings to the role a deep understanding of the complex issues surrounding the agriculture sector.” The move comes after BOSS recently announced an investment partnership with Alceon Private Equity, marking the first institutional capital investment into the Inverell-based company.