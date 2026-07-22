John Deere says the release of its next-generation 6R Series tractors is an advancement in power, precision, and comfort. The new MY27 6R range includes six models, including four large-frame models and two extra large-frame models, with output boosted to 305 horsepower, controlled by intelligent power management. They have been designed for versatility for planting, mowing, bailing and transport work, with best-in-class road and cab comfort. John Deere Australia and New Zealand marketing manager for small ag and turf Erin Wagstaff said the pulling power, reliability, and efficiency of the previous 6R range was now elevated to an even higher standard. “The new MY27 6R series tractors retain all the strengths of this trusted workhorse that people know, and they deliver a whole new operating environment with improved visibility,” she said. “We’ve improved the suspension and made the machine more responsive. “The new transmission, the e19, joins an already comprehensive transmission portfolio including infinitely variable transmission, and offers a 19-speed power shift transmission that’s simple to operate.” Ms Wagstaff said the 6R Series had been re-imagined with a focus on creating low-fatigue operating experience to make it a go-to choice for any farm looking for strength, agility and performance in a larger tractor. “We’ve effectively redesigned the loaders that fit the new 6R models, making maintenance and service points a lot more accessible, to reduce time and improve line of sight,” she said. “We’ve also upgraded the electrical architecture, which means customers are going to be able to retrofit a lot more technology features, like dynamic weighing systems, return to position, and level to horizon suspension, which provides so much more flexibility.”