Anticipation is building for the fourth annual John Deere Technician of the Year Awards. Wongan Hill’s Caleb Dover is the program’s inaugural parts apprentice of the year winner, with the award facilitating his career growth and sparking a 3500km cross-country journey. In July 2023, a year after completing his apprenticeship, Mr Dover moved from Tasmania to Wongan Hills to take up the role of parts manager at an AFGRI Equipment dealership. He said his calling to be a John Deere parts technician didn’t happen by chance. As a young boy he visited Tasmania’s Ulverstone Show and saw the historical equipment on display, shaping his enthusiasm for restoring machinery and an appreciation of the importance of spare parts. This interest inspired him to complete an apprenticeship with Midland Tractors in Latrobe, an hour west of Launceston in Tasmania. It was here, during 2021, that he was crowned John Deere’s Australian and New Zealand parts apprentice of the year at the inaugural awards. Mr Dover’s move to Wongan Hills meant adjusting to a warmer climate, as well as switching focus to different machinery parts given the region’s broadacre cropping focus. “A lot of farmers here have big tractors and harvesters used in wheat and canola paddocks, which isn’t what I was used to in Tassie,” Mr Dover said. “It’s definitely been a learning journey with the broadacre equipment, as well as seeing how cropping farmers operate and the demands it places on the machinery.” Mr Dover enhanced his learning via training through John Deere University, and said the opportunities within the company were endless. He is now managing the parts department and a team of four, giving him freedom to implement new ideas and make changes to help customers. “I’ve always focused on finding new solutions for customers, and this role allows me to do that,” Mr Dover said. “I enjoy having some younger people to mentor, and encourage them to give that high level of customer service. “My journey shows how you can end up in a management role in a completely different part of the country than you started because of the strong John Deere network.” More than 130 nominees have been put forward for this year’s John Deere Technician of the Year Awards — a 30 per cent increase on 2023. Finalists will be announced later this month across eight award categories, with both an Australian and a New Zealand winner to be crowned in the ag and turf service technician, construction and forestry service technician, and parts technician of the year categories, while the service apprentice and parts apprentice of the year awards will be chosen from a combined pool from both countries. John Deere Australia and New Zealand director of aftermarket and customer support Emma Ford said the Technician of the Year Awards had evolved over the past four years, including new criteria for entrants to raise the bar and to reflect the calibre of technicians. “This year contestants will complete additional technical testing before they can move to the in-person testing at our Crestmead head office, and they must also hit specific training targets,” Ms Ford said. “Continuous investment in building capabilities is key to what sets a John Deere technician apart, so it’s important our awards program assesses both the technicians’ technical skills and their commitment to ongoing training. “We want to ensure our technicians are best equipped to meet the needs of our customers and John Deere’s ever-expanding portfolio of equipment. “We’re incredibly proud to highlight the invaluable service they provide, and the role they play in helping industries and communities thrive.” Finalists for the awards will be announced in July. They will then prepare for testing at John Deere’s Australian headquarters in early September, with the gala dinner awards ceremony being held on September 5 in Brisbane.