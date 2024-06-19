One of John Deere’s “most efficient and intelligent machines” has risen to an almighty challenge after harvesting 1000 tonnes of wheat in a single day on an Australian farm. Hundreds of thousands of viewers from across the world tuned in to watch the spectacle as the X9 1100 combine harvester was put through its paces in Victoria’s Wimmera region. The aptly-titled “1000-tonne challenge” was filmed under the watchful eyes of fifth-generation farmers and contractors Chris and Dale Bartlett last December, as part of a four-part docuseries, dubbed Harvest X, which aired recently. The pair are continuing the 150-year-old family tradition of growing wheat at Pimpinio and nearby Dimboola, where the challenge took place, while their company Bartlett Brothers Harvesting runs a fleet including John Deere S-Series Combine Harvesters. The 2023-24 harvest was one of the toughest in recent memory for Chris, who admitted he was “sceptical” the X9 would be up to the mammoth task. “This year has probably been one of the best crops we’ve grown, but we’ve come to December with the worst conditions,” he said at the time. “It’s probably the wettest December for harvest days I’ve seen in my career,” Dale added, calling the sodden conditions “highly challenging”. With a four-day window allocated, the challenge got off to a rocky start with the first day rained out. Temperatures reached the high 30s on day two, which helped to dry the crop but triggered a fire ban for day three, throwing up another roadblock. A team led by John Deere production systems manager Ben Kelly finally launched the challenge on the fourth day, with the company’s 8RX 370 and 9R 490 tractors and chaser bins brought in for support. “A thousand tonnes is a huge benchmark to hit,” Mr Kelly said. “The main things we want to look at are maximising the tonnes per hour, keeping grain loss below one per cent, maintaining a good cut height and spread width for next season’s seeding, and achieving efficiency and fuel economy, because the X9 not only has a greater capacity than the S790, it also uses 20 per cent less fuel.” The docuseries was broadcast on John Deere’s YouTube and Facebook channels throughout April and May, notching up more than 650,000 views to date. “We have been blown away by the response to Harvest X,” Mr Kelly said. “There has been so much interest in the challenge, the machine and the results, which we were monitoring in the field in real-time through John Deere Operations Center. “We would like to thank Chris and Dale Bartlett for their hospitality in helping us offer a glimpse of the realities of farming and harvest in Australia’s unique conditions, the shortening windows for harvest and the capabilities of the X9. “It really has been a team effort and the X9 proved how exceptional it is even in the toughest of real-world conditions.” Harvest X data: Tonnes harvested: 1000 Throughput: 72t/hr Harvesting time: 13:53.12 Total time: 15:03,04 (including downtime) Average yield: 5.1 t/ha Average moisture: 10.2% Area harvested: 196ha Losses: 0.7% Productivity: 14.1ha/hr Total fuel: 1,598l Fuel efficiency: 1.6t/l Fuel per hectare: 8.2l/ha Temperature range: 13.1 – 23.8 degrees Celsius Humidity range: 48%-92%