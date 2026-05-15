A Broome dealership will now sell Case IH and New Holland farm machinery, marking the first time the brands have been available in the area. Kimberley Agricultural Supplies was founded in Broome six years ago by Guy and Emily Rogers. This year, the couple relocated the business and expanded its machine range. “For a number of years we’ve been a servicing agent through a CNH dealer in the South West, but we were then keen to have our own direct access to the brands to expand our business offering so our customers could benefit from the option of purchasing their Case IH and New Holland machinery through us,” Ms Rogers said. In securing the franchise, the business relocated to a bigger site in Broome to accommodate their machinery range and provide a larger retail premises that includes a new workshop and servicing area. Kimberley Agricultural Supplies is the only ag machinery dealer in Broome, with a vast service area that stretches hundreds of kilometres in each direction. “It’s a big area we cover, but it’s something we’ve been doing for the past six years and it’s very satisfying to be able to provide a service to producers where and when they need it,” Mr Rogers said. “In terms of this new machinery offering, because no-one’s actually been selling tractors and ag equipment here before, we’ll be carefully considering the market, to ensure we get the mix right.” The business’ customer base includes large pastoral companies with irrigated agricultural projects, as well as horticultural businesses. “Many people don’t actually realise how much agriculture is in this area. It’s a vast area but there’s a number of pockets of really intensive agriculture that goes on,” he said. For Case IH and New Holland, the opportunity to expand its dealer network in WA has been an important step, particularly in an area previously without a dealership offering. “We’re really pleased to welcome the Kimberley Agricultural Supplies team to our network, and look forward to working with them to service their diverse customer base,” Aaron Bett, CNH business director — agriculture Australia and New Zealand, said. “They’ve been running a successful agricultural servicing business in the area for some time now, and to officially bring them aboard as a dealer is a significant step for us and offers their customers more options in terms of their machinery needs.” The business currently has a staff of five, but Mr Rogers said they were looking to fill a number of additional roles in line with the expansion, and the whole team was excited for what was ahead. “It’s the start of a new chapter for us and we know it will have its challenges, but at the same time the opportunities are exciting and we know our customers will benefit from the expanded business offering, now including Case IH and New Holland machinery,” Mr Rogers said.