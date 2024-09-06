Agricultural machinery distributor Landpower has began trading at its new “state-of-the-art” hub in the Perth suburb of Forrestdale. The new building houses a regional support office, training facility, and parts distribution centre and comes as Landpower heads into its 50th year in business in 2025. “It’s bringing the best of a family-owned NZ business and the latest agricultural machinery together in a facility designed to help support our local customers,” Landpower chief executive Richard Wilson said. “While some businesses are conserving funds and making tough decisions, Landpower owner Herby Whyte has kept his founding philosophy. “Since his days farming in Southland, New Zealand, Herby has consistently invested back into his company — this new building represents the next phase of his investment.” Mr Wilson said with a rising global population, shrinking farmland areas and increasing demand for food, farmers were turning to advanced agricultural equipment to boost productivity and optimise resource use. “The trend is fueling the growth of the agricultural equipment market as large-scale farming operations create demand for high-capacity and efficient agricultural equipment,” he said. “The agricultural sector is undergoing a significant transformation — the development of autonomous tractors, AI-powered equipment, and sensor-based technology are changing farming practices. “The market is witnessing a growing demand for machinery that promotes both efficiency and sustainable farming, focused on reduced fuel consumption and soil conservation.” Landpower WA general manager Ken Paolini said farmers required access to after sales parts, service and support provided by specialists when they needed it most. “That is what keeps farm machinery operating at peak efficiency throughout the year, especially during harvest, seeding and other busy periods,” he said. Mr Paolini was appointed in late 2023, to focus on growing Landpowers’ presence in the region. “The agricultural sector is significant in WA, a leading horticultural exporter,” he said. “It made sense for us to have a parts distribution centre and support office here, where we can support our clients right across the State. “We are located in the centre of our territory and have easy access to major highways to move out of the metro area quickly.” The parts distribution centre will initially hold more than 11,000-part lines, with plans to continue expanding to meet customer demand. Since July, staff from both New Zealand and Australia have assisted to setup and unpack five containers and about 6000 imported part lines. Landpower has been operating across both sides of the Tasman since 1974 and is the backbone of the CLAAS Harvest Centre retail dealership. Through its partnerships with world-class machine manufacturers GRIMME, CLAAS, Amazone, JCB and Vaderstad, Landpower offers combine, forage and potato harvesters, tractors, hay and forage equipment, spreaders, sprayers, and tillage tools to specifically meet the needs of Australasian market conditions.