Industrial cable harnessing solutions supplier LAPP Australia has teamed up with Hardi agricultural spraying equipment to reduce spray boom downtime, improve reliability, and extend equipment longevity. Hardi Australia chief commercial officer Zac Harnett said LAPP’s cables and components were selected for their chemical and UV resistance that prevented the over-moulding of connectors. Mr Harnett said LAPP’s energy chain rated cables could withstand bending motions on booms, providing an overall level of robust quality. LAPP’s general manager Stuart Fleming said agricultural spraying equipment contained a significant number of cables and components. “We deliver our standards-compliance cable assemblies that are fully traceable and ready to install, which means the Hardi team can install them quickly, and deliver faster to their customers,” he said. Mr Harnett said with so many individual components going into each machine, traceability offered key benefits to serviceability and maintenance. “Traceability is huge,” he said. “We serialise every part for every customer, and we provide training on this for our dealers across Australia. “If anything needs replacing or repair, we can find the exact component without delay.” Mr Harnett said Hardi placed a strong emphasis on product longevity in the field, and LAPP’s harnessing solutions helped achieve this. “This maintains our long-term relationships with customers and dealers,” he said. “LAPP has helped us meet fast installation times and has worked with us to meet any challenges. “They’ve been helpful and easy to work with, and I particularly appreciate that we can get on the phone and talk with a real person.”