A on-farm demo using New Holland’s newest T8 tractor, in combination with an air cart, has shaved nearly $800 off fertiliser costs on a single paddock. The trial utilised a Flexi-Coil 60 series air cart and a 6200 double-shoot seeder with the tractor across sites in South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales, working on wheat, barley, lentils, canola, oats and beans. Each of the demos were logged in the FieldOps platform to create a library of maps across the different regions, soil types and cropping systems. CNH seeding and tillage product training and optimisation manager Andrew Kissell said the T8 tractor, using FieldOps, was delivering hard numbers on what precision seeding could deliver as growers push for data on affects to operations. “We’re used to hearing about 58ha paddocks that ‘measure’ closer to 62 once you’ve been over them a few times,” he said. “Here the boundary was about 58.7ha and we seeded 58ha. That gap is where the saving is, you’re not paying to fertilise the same ground repeatedly, reducing overall lodging and increasing plant health. “And this wasn’t an outlier — that paddock showed an 8 per cent overlap saving. Scale that to a 2000ha farm and you’re looking at roughly 160ha of overlap eliminated, worth around $24,000 in fertiliser alone.” A different trial mapped 69.8ha within the paddocks boundary and seeded 69.7ha. “You might have five or six different rates across the width of the bar on the prescription, for years the hardware could only deliver one.,” Mr Kissell said. “Now we’re changing rate section by section, so when you lay the applied map over the agronomist’s map, they actually match.” Mr Kissell said the seeding rates were changed section by section to ensure the applied map matched the agronomists’, who applied a variable-rate fertiliser with several different rates across each paddock. “We’re not playing with one-off prototypes, these are production tractors, carts and bars that have been working for years,” he said. “What’s changed is how we collect the information and how clearly we can show the result. Every job gives us another map and another number, and that’s what growers want to see.”