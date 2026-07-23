The right to repair reform process is taking an important step in allowing independent mechanical repairers a voice as part of the Federal Government’s consideration to expand the law to include agricultural machinery. The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association, which represents independent mechanical repairers, will convene an online national agricultural machinery repairers roundtable on August 5 to discuss the proposed expansion. The AAAA’s involvement in the expansion of the right to repair law has been primarily from its rural members that have a percentage of their business in agricultural machinery repair. “If the law is broadened, that would further strengthen the foundation of the law and its intent to support independent repairers and farmers across the country,” an AAAA spokesman said. “The roundtable will bring together a small group of independent agricultural machinery repairers from across Australia for a practical online discussion. “This will include Treasury officials responsible for the current right to repair review.” Submissions on whether the Motor Vehicle Information Scheme should be expanded beyond passenger vehicles to include agricultural machinery closed on July 3. AAAA director of government relations and advocacy Lesley Yates said repairers were kept busy and focused on “keeping farmers working, not participating in Canberra policy processes”. “Unless government hears directly from the businesses doing this work every day, there is a real risk that any future right to repair framework will be designed around assumptions rather than real-world experience,” she said. “Rather than formal presentations, the roundtable discussions will focus on practical examples of the barriers repairers encounter when servicing modern agricultural machinery. “Participants will discuss the machinery they service, the work they are prevented from undertaking because of restricted access to information, software and diagnostic functions.” Ms Yates said she hoped improved access for repairers would expand services for farming communities, including the practical issues government should address if agricultural machinery was brought within Australia’s right to repair framework. “There is a vital role independent repairers would play in keeping farmers and regional communities operating,” she said. “The people designing the right to repair laws need to understand what is actually happening in workshops and on farms across regional Australia. “The practical experience shared through this roundtable will help ensure any future right to repair framework works for farmers as well as repairers.” WAFarmers grains council president Mark Fowler said the State’s agricultural advocacy group supported the proposed right to repair expansion to include agricultural machinery. “The State’s farmers, whether big, small, or otherwise have experienced the tightest terms of trade. Their whole cost systems have been on an upward trajectory in line with big production gains,” he said. “The scale of WA farms are increasing in line with the huge cost of parts, maintenance and repairs of agricultural machinery. “We are reaching a tipping point where farmers are considering employing their own mechanics, who would be dependent on having access to the tools, including computer software, to allow for work on high-valued and technical machinery.” Mr Fowler said the State’s major farm machinery businesses had consolidated, resulting in reduced competition that left farmers looking for a way to better manage their costs. Independent agricultural machinery repairers interested in participating in the roundtable are invited to register by emailing lyates@aaaa.com.au.