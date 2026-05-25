When Jason Guerini put his new Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac to work across his paddocks near Southern Cross, he needed a machine that could deliver more horsepower economically, across 14,000 hectares. B & L Guerini & Sons is a fourth-generation broadacre farming operation run by Mr Guerini, his wife Rebecca, his parents, his brother and nephew. The family business grows wheat, barley, oats, canola and, this year, lentils. In the two years Mr Guerini has had the Steiger 715, it’s not just outpulling his previous machine, but doing it with significantly less fuel. “We’ve got another tractor doing the same job, using the same litres per hour but it’s only pulling a 60-foot bar, while the 715 is pulling an 80-foot bar,” he said. “That tells you straight away there’s a fair improvement in fuel economy.” He said other benefits included overall productivity, particularly during seeding, where scale and efficiency were critical. “We’re able to run wider gear, so we have fewer passes,” he said. “With our long runs, productivity is everything, and it’s certainly helping there.” The tractor’s ability to maintain performance under load has also reduced the need for manual adjustments in the cab. “With the 715, I didn’t have to change down gears once, it just holds and keeps going,” he said. A similar story has been unfolding 60km west of Southern Cross where Kelvin and Lara Kent farm about 10,000 hectares on their third-generation operation in South Bodallin. The family run the business with the help of two Case IH Axial-Flow 8250 combines, a Magnum 340 tractor and two International Harvester tractors. Running wheat, oats and lupins, the Kents have also been operating two Steiger Quadtracs, a 600 and a 715, side by side during seeding. “We’re pulling the same 60-foot bars, and the 715 is using about 20 litres an hour less fuel than the 600,” Mr Kent said. “I expected it to use more fuel because of the extra horsepower, but it’s been the opposite. I’ve been over the moon with how efficient it is.” Mr Kent estimated the Steiger 715 operated at about 4.4 litres per hectare compared to about 6L/ha for the Steiger 600, delivering savings across his large-scale seeding programs. “At our scale, those savings add up very quickly,” he said. “Anything that reduces fuel use without compromising output makes a real difference.” The Steiger 715 has been designed to deliver fuel efficiency through a combination of increased displacement, higher torque and optimised power management. Its 16-litre twin-stage turbo engine delivers up to 778 peak horsepower, with the tractor built to handle high-draft applications while maintaining lower engine stress. The PowerDrive powershift transmission is engineered for heavy-duty performance and maximum efficiency. Featuring Automatic Productivity Management diesel saver mode, it enables the tractor to maintain consistent ground speed under varying loads, helping optimise fuel use without sacrificing performance. Justin Bryant, Case IH ANZ high horsepower product manager, said the Steiger 715 was developed with a clear focus on reducing cost per hectare. “The priority was delivering more usable power while improving efficiency, particularly fuel consumption. By enabling operators to maintain performance at lower engine speeds, we’re helping reduce fuel use in real working conditions,” he said. “In broadacre applications, even small reductions in litres per hectare can translate into significant savings across a season.” In addition to fuel savings, the Steiger 715 incorporates design and technology improvements that support overall operational efficiency. A redesigned service layout provides improved access for maintenance, helping to reduce downtime during busy periods, while increased fuel capacity enables longer operating hours in the paddock. Both farming families are long-standing customers of Case IH dealer Hutton & Northey Sales. Mr Kent said he was working with the dealership to get Case IH FieldOps precision technology fully operational across his fleet. This would allow him to manage maintenance schedules and monitor all his machinery remotely, adding to further efficiency gains.