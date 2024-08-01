Determining how to use and adopt new technology to improve farming systems is a challenge that will be explored at an upcoming live machinery demonstration day in north Cunderdin on August 15. WA grain growers and advisors will get a hands-on opportunity to explore new machinery options including a focus on variable rate technology at the event, which is being hosted by the WA No-Till Farming Association, with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation. VRT aims to put crop inputs where they will generate the best return on investment. WANTFA executive director David Minkey said the event was designed to increase growers’ connection to the machinery and technology industry and expose them to new technologies. “There’s a lot of new technology, as well as new machinery options, becoming available to growers which has been designed to increase productivity and profitability on-farm,” Mr Minkey said. “The workshop will feature experts and growers sharing their experiences with VRT and the latest developments with VRT technology, followed by a live demonstration. “There will also be an in-field workshop on seeder set-up for VRT possibilities.” GRDC grower relations manager (West) Jo Wheeler said feedback at recent GRDC National Grower Network forums had identified potential knowledge gaps around new technologies, including VRT. “Growers want hands-on opportunities, practical demonstrations and to learn from the knowledge and experience of other growers, who are already using these new technologies,” Ms Wheeler said. “Input costs make up a significant portion of a grower’s budget. “VRT accommodates differences in soil type, nutrient levels and other factors to enable growers to make more-informed decisions about their use of available resources. “This more-targeted approach can save money, reduce environmental impact and improve crop performance.” The Live Machinery Demo Day runs from 1-5pm on Thursday, August 15, and is free for growers and agricultural industry participants. Find out more on the GRDC website or contact WANTFA for more information.