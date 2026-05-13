WA’s biggest corn growers say having the same brand of machinery across their four farms makes management easy. Brothers Arthur and Jim and cousin Michael Trandos own West Australian Corn Growers and are the largest grower of sweet corn and beans in WA. They run a large Maxxum machinery fleet at their farms in Neerabup, Gingin, Beermullah and Broome. A family operation that spans four generations, the Trandos family operate more than 50 Case IH tractors and round balers, including the recent addition of four Case IH Maxxum 150s. Arthur Trandos said they supplied their produce to the country’s biggest grocery retailers and exported to Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. He said they needed machines that could keep up with their planting, and chose that specific model due to its horsepower and physical size. “We use the machines for planting corn every second day, baling and mowing hay and loading hay,” he said. “The Maxxums fits those tasks perfectly, they are very versatile for us.” The family’s farm manager Matt Jupp said the machines had plenty of power available and that the Maxxum 150 was a top performer in the field, even in the most challenging conditions. “It’s a very comfortable machine for long hours. The suspension is great and the cab size and layout are well thought out,” he said. “One small but really effective feature is the sliding headrest on the seat. It makes looking around the machine and the field much easier.” He said the transmission and the technology interface in the Maxxum 150 were effective additions as well. “The Active8 transmission is really good. The different gear set-ups work well for our varied tasks,” he said. “The Pro 1200 screen is also very easy to use. While we don’t necessarily use every single bit of the high-end technology available, the features we do use are intuitive and the tractor is very fuel-efficient.” The business upgraded the standard Pro 700 screens in the Maxxum 150 to the Pro 1200, allowing for remote monitoring and UI uniformity for staff use. Mr Trandos said the telematics capabilities of the 150 had also been a game changer. “The telematics allow us to see everything happening across multiple farms,” he said. “These tractors are a vital part of our overall management strategy. We try to keep everything the same where we can — same staff, same technology in the machinery — to ensure the fleet is manageable.”