Western Australian vintage tractor enthusiasts have travelled across the country to set a new Guinness World Record for the biggest parade of Case IH Farmall tractors in the popular machine’s 100-year history.

The parade was held at Inverell, New South Wales, with 110 Farmall tractors undertaking a 3.2km circuit of the trotting track at the town’s Showground on Saturday, July 29.

Camera Icon CNHI managing director Brandon Stannett and Guinness World Records official adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi, who travelled from Japan to attend the record attempt, with the official certificate marking the record success. Credit: Antony Hands / supplied

The parade coincided with the centenary celebrations for the Case IH Farmall tractor, with vintage machinery enthusiasts from across Australia bringing their tractors to the town to participate in two days of festivities.

Tractors from the 1930s, right up to current model Farmalls, participated in the parade.

The machine’s modern manufacturer, Case IH, chose to hold its Australian celebrations in the town of 12,000 because of its devoted local following.

Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett said the adrenaline was running for all the participants as they started the record attempt.

Camera Icon Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett. Credit: supplied/CASE IH / supplied/Case IH

“We always wanted to hold a very special celebration for our Farmall tractor, and the record success has really been the icing on the cake,” Mr Bett said.

“The Inverell community, the council and the local business chamber have been so generous with their assistance and support and have helped us make the Farmall centenary the memorable event we were aiming for.

“This tractor really changed the face of global agriculture when it was launched in 1923 and has continued to evolve over the past 100 years to meet the demands and expectations of farmers here, and around the world.

“We’re proud of the fact the celebrations in Inverell have honoured the Farmall’s incredible legacy in Australia and NZ and I thank everyone who has been involved.”

Representatives from Guinness World Records were in Inverell for the attempt, with participants and onlookers erupting into celebrations when Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record had been set.

Camera Icon Farmall tractor parade attracts 130 tractors to the Inverell Showground, Inverall, NSW, breaking the Guiness World Record for the largest parade of Farmall tractors. Credit: Antony Hands / supplied

Mr Horwood was part of the record attempt and said he couldn’t have more proud, especially to have the record set in his home town.

“It was really exciting to be out there with so many other Farmall enthusiasts, and while we were hoping we could succeed in setting the record, you can never be sure, particularly when you’re dealing with so many vintage machines,” Mr Horwood said.

“So, when the adjudicator told us we’d done it, we were over the moon.

Camera Icon A bid to break the world record for most Farmalls in a parade is a 100-year event, says Tom Horwood. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO) Credit: AAP

“For Case IH to select Inverell as the place to hold the 100th birthday celebrations for this amazing tractor is a great honour for our community and it’s something I’ll always remember.”

WA Case IH dealers Boekeman Machinery did not have any representatives at the event.