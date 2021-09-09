As the Mid West blossoms into one of its best and busiest wildflower seasons, a group of Mingenew locals are gearing up to showcase all the region has to offer.

The town’s community resource centre recently won the tender to run the local tourist centre, which was last year closed due to COVID-19.

It is set to become a “one-stop shop” for all things Mingenew.

It was previously run by volunteers but will now be able to draw on the CRC’s team of nine. This will ease pressure on volunteers as well as local businesses who’ve been fielding questions from visitors passing through town.

Promotions committee president Annette Thomas and Mingenew CRC manager Taryn Winter, both pictured, officially opened the doors last month.

“It’s very exciting for us,” Mrs Winter said.

Camera Icon Mingenew Tourist and Promotions committee president Annette Thomas and Mingenew CRC manager Taryn Winter are looking forward to the CRC's next chapter running the local tourist centre. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Shannon Verhagen/Countryman

It was a baptism of fire, with more than 50 people through the door before lunchtime on their first day. It has cemented the need for a team at the centre to provide one location for visitors to access information.

“There’s a lot going on our way,” Mrs Winter said.

“It’s not just wildflowers; people are looking for information on the tracking station, CBH, stargazing ... agritourism and how good the roads are.

“And people want to know about the cyclone and the impact it had on our region as well. We want to collate that information ... and hopefully make it a one-stop shop.”

In collaboration with the shire, the CRC has taken on a 12-month lease of the “beautiful” building on the main drag, with street frontage and a courtyard, which Mrs Winter said offered “endless opportunities”.

“It will become an extension of the services we currently offer,” she said.

“It could be pop-up markets for our local creatives, a hotspot office where businesses passing through can book out a space and work.”

She said volunteers and community groups had done a lot of work in the past on tourism and they were pleased to be able to alleviate some of the pressure that comes with the busy season.

Another aspect of their work will include data collection to find out more about who is visiting, why, and if there is more the town could do to cater for them.

“We’ll be finding out where people are from, how far they have travelled, what they are interested in and if they would come back,” Mrs Winter said.

“It will help the shire and businesses to plan.”

She said agritourism was growing in the region, with the Mingenew-Irwin Group next door planting a small crop display outside so people could differentiate between crops as they drove around.

With places carpeted in yellow everlastings — or “pom poms” as the locals call them — at the moment, the CRC will be sure to direct people to Mingenew Hill just out of town.

“It’s a really nice start,” Mrs Winter said.

“You get this amazing vista of our wildflowers and ag and you can also see our beautiful town.”