The Country Women’s Association of WA want more women regardless of age to jump on board and get involved in the 100-year-old organisation. Among those calling for more fresh faces is one of CWA of WA’s newest branches, the Busselton Belles, which was formed in 2019. The branch was born out of the need to accommodate working women who were unable to attend the original Busselton branch’s meetings, typically held on a Friday. “A lot of working women, or women with commitments during the week couldn’t get to the meetings, so the Belles started up so people working could go to meetings on Saturdays,” branch member Gay Henley said. “It started out quite small really ... and it kind of built from there.” The branch now has around 30 members, including two teenagers. “They are CWA’s tomorrow,” Ms Henley said. “We’ve watched them evolve the branch to be more inclusive, which is one of our aims, because we have a lot of diverse communities with our community in Busselton.” Branch member Debra Nancarrow-Eames said the branch provides a range of events and services for the Busselton community, from raising awareness for mental health and fundraising for local charities such as the Ivy Barclay Foundation. The branch also makes ‘feelie hearts’ — heart-shaped cushions designed to help relieve stress and anxiety — for the local hospice, and hosts monthly craft and chat session at a hotel. “It’s really nice just to give back to the community, (especially) to the smaller charities, rather than the really big ones that get supported by everybody,” Ms Nancarrow-Eames said. “We’re trying to get the message out it’s not just tea and scones and knitting ...You’re actually a part of an organisation that’s affecting positive change.” Branch member Gina Frost said Busselton was in a growth period thanks to more people coming to retire in the area. “That means it’s become more of a place where people see themselves living, but they can also connect to the rest of the country,” she said. “One of the things about our branch, is that everyone doesn’t know each other, because they don’t have a history in the town, so it’s become a place for women to come together for friendship and give back to the community.” Ms Frost said she believed the future of CWA would rely on being able to “educate” the wider community about the organisation. “They (the general public) don’t really have a good understanding of what CWA is about ... It’s not seen in what I think is its modern context.” UNITING FAMILY AND FRIENDS To women like Ms Frost, CWA is about meeting like-minded women and fostering good mental health by helping those around her. “It’s being able to contribute to my community by taking part in volunteer work,” she said. Ms Henley said she has been able to “meet some lovely new friends” thanks to her local CWA branch. For branch member Alison Seymour, CWA is not just about friendship, it is also about family legacy. Ms Seymour’s grandmother joined the Nukarni branch in 1935, just one year after that branch was first formed. In honour of her family and CWA’s history, Ms Seymour made a dress out of CWA tea towels and wore it to the recent 100th celebration held in Nungarin in July. “I probably spent the most time designing the dress, trying to work out how to do it,” Ms Seymour said. “Sewing was the easy part.”