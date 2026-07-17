A $350 million agriculture development facility, which is being pitched as Australia’s first carbon-negative agri-tech innovation precinct, has been proposed for WA’s Peel region. Perth Food Bowl Corporation Pty Ltd, owned by Dunsborough vintner Steve Palmer, was the proponent of the proposed Peel Agri-Bio Innovation Precinct at Lot 9503 Gull Road, Keralup. According to the planning report, the broader initiative was designed to produce premium low-carbon food, including high-quality protein and fresh produce, for both Australian and export markets. “A key aspect of the project is its strategic positioning to support the rapidly growing Singapore market,” the report said. The development consists of a bio-fertiliser soil enhancement facility for enclosed, mycelium propagation and fungus farming, with an integrated research centre component and a greenhouse facility with a 20ha production area to grow fruit and vegetables. It would also include 6.4MW solar farm covering 7.2ha with a battery energy storage system, and a biochar and thermal energy facility where crop residues would be converted into certified biochar. According to the report, the co-location and co-ordination of these operations result in a single co-ordinated system. The subject site will not be connected to a scheme water supply, reticulated potable water supply or the main electricity grid. The report said more than five years of scientific research and review had been involved in the proposal, involving from CSIRO, Grains Research and Development Corporation and the University of Western Australia. The Singaporean Government-owned consultancy Surbana Jurong and a range of other consultants with technical and subject matter expertise, have also been involved. The subject land is held under a long-term lease from DevelopmentWA and forms part of a “strategically significant” 3000ha freehold landholding in the Peel region, positioned east of the Kwinana Freeway. “DevelopmentWA has identified the Keralup landholding as suitable for development consistent with the State’s Peel Food Innovation Precinct initiative,” the report said. The site is surrounded by rural land to the north and east, with industrial-zoned land to the south being developed for agri-tech activities. It has historically been used for agricultural uses, including grazing. Public comments are open until Thursday, July 23. Mr Palmer was contacted for comment.