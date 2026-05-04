Phillip and Suzanne Hall are the proud award-winning owners of WA’s largest Normande herd. How they came to have a Normande herd, though, was something of an accidental discovery after Mr Hall spotted the breed in a magazine 25 years ago. “My husband saw a picture of a Normande cow in a farming magazine and was intrigued by what he could do with them, so he wrote a letter back to France and we were the first people in Western Australia to import Normande semen,” Ms Hall said. “Then we used that to cross over some of our Holstein cows. We had two heifers out of that, and that formed the nucleus of our Normande herd, then we kept importing semen and crossing them. After five generations they’re considered purebreds.” The pair travelled to France in 2013 and visited numerous Normande herds, and imported embryos back to Australia. Alongside their herd of 10 Normande cows, the Wokalup couple also run 200 head of commercial cows that produce milk for Mundella’s yoghurt output — including Holsteins, Guernseys, Jerseys, Swedish Reds, and Old English Dairy Short. The Halls’ property is one of only two dairy farms that provide milk to Mundella for yoghurt. Milk from the Normande herd isn’t sold to Mundella. Instead, it’s taken to nearby Harvey Cheese to be turned into the Halls’ signature cheeses — Suzette, a pont-leveque wash rind, and Fifi, a camembert. Both cheeses are named for two cows in the Normande herd. The pair started their French cheese line 10 years ago following the Murray Goulburn collapse, after sitting down as a family and brainstorming how to improve the business. “The fact that we had an artisan cheesemaker as our neighbour really tipped the scales for us,” Ms Hall said. They joined forces with Don Hancey, a family friend, and undertook research into pont-leveque and camembert to produce samples. “Don introduced us to some of Perth’s great chefs and we literally went from kitchen door to kitchen door just knocking on them and saying, ‘hey we’re dairy farmers — this is our cheese. What do you think?’,” Ms Hall said. “The response has been fantastic. We’ve gone from strength to strength. “We worked very hard to keep it special and to keep the quality of milk which, once again, comes back to our cows, comes back to our farm, our grasses. “Everything that we do goes into making that cheese very special. We work very hard to produce the very best product we can.” Since launching their cheeses, the Halls have racked up numerous industry awards, including producer of the year for the 2019 West Australian Good Food Guide. Ms Hall said the variety of dairy breeds was deliberate to take advantage of the benefits of each type. “Every breed has different traits and different things it’s good at,” she said. “For example Jerseys are well-known for their high butter fat — same as the Guernsey — they make very good milk as well with high butter fat. “My husband loves different breeds — he’s bred up these different breeds. That sort of has been his lifetime’s work.” The Normande cows have French names in honour of their originating region. Ms Hall said she had a list of names that she chose from for each new calf, sometimes opening up for suggestions on social media. “I wanted to keep homage to the French background (of the breed),” Ms Hall said. She also takes suggestions from French people visiting the 1000ha farm. Slowly their son, Tavis Hall, and his wife Samy, are taking over the family farm as the fifth generation to run the dairy since the 1890s, with big plans to digitise the business. “He’s got plans that he wants to see for the future, he’s very interested in transitioning to a robotic system . . . he’s much more technology-based,” Ms Hall said.