An agricultural technology company thinks it will be a matter of months before WA beef and dairy farmers are able to access its world-leading virtual fencing product. The news comes as Halter launched Beef Pro on Tuesday, a new product designed to take beef producers beyond virtual fencing by layering grazing data, planning tool and animal behaviour insights onto its virtual fencing platform. The upgrade is available in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Northern Territory to all beef and dairy operations. Virtual fencing is regulated under the Animal Welfare Act 2002 in WA. Gallagher’s eShepherd system is the only legal product in the State as of 2022. “We are actively working with regulators to allow Halter to have market access in WA,” a Halter spokeswoman said. “We have had a lot of interest from WA farmers since we started rolling out in Australia, and we know that it’s a big State with a big opportunity, so we’re really excited to get on the ground there in the coming months.” Halter’s existing beef product lets farmers virtually fence and shift herds from a smartphone, without the labour of physical fencing. Beef Pro builds on this by adding a data, planning and decision-support layer. Director of product Toby Hurley said Beef Pro added the measurement and planning layer on top of the execution layer that was virtual fencing. “Farmers can quantify what their herds need versus what their land can support, have this data drive planning, and build a record of how each grazing performed,” he said. “That feedback loop compounds into better decision-making, building on the pasture utilisation uplift that virtual fencing alone achieves.” Beef Pro features include a feed demand calculator and grazing guide, satellite forage signals and paddock ranking, management zones and blocks, animal behaviour monitoring, and automatic grazing history and KPIs. Mr Hurley said meaningful production was lost to undergrazing, overgrazing and forage that turns rank on many Australian beef properties. “Even 1 per cent of utilisation lift equals extra grazing days per head per year, or fewer days needing to be supplementary fed,” he said. “This way of managing land and animals is what we consider a major leap for beef farmers, because we are talking about optimising the forage that’s already growing, simply by making more data-driven decisions using Halter to avoid under-grazing or over-grazing.”