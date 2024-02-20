Nuffield scholars from across the State came together at Fraser’s in Kings Park on February 16 for the Nuffield WA 2024 annual sponsors luncheon. Mt Barker farmer and 2018 Nuffield scholar Andrew Slade stepped down from his role as Nuffield WA chair and welcomed 2021 scholar Kathryn Fleay as his replacement. In his final address, Mr Slade congratulated all the new committee members and reflected on the knowledge and experience Nuffield gave him. “When I think back to my own Nuffield experience, one word that comes to mind quite readily which wasn’t a part of my vocabulary before I started was . . . reciprocity.” “It’s what’s stuck in my mind. The act of giving and receiving.” The 1990 scholar Peter Nixon presented a tribute for farming pioneer Peter Rose, a 1965 Nuffield scholar who died last year, seven months shy of his 100th birthday. “It’s very interesting in life how often, until we go to a funeral, or we are told about a person’s life story, that we really realise just how much they’ve achieved, and that was very much the case for Peter Rose,” Mr Nixon said. There were insightful presentations from Nuffield sponsors Planfarm and Byfields, as well as talks from returning scholars. The 2008 Nuffield scholar Annabelle Coppin reflected on the past 16 years after receiving her scholarship, and attendees also heard from 2023 Nuffield scholars Daniel Dempster and Rebecca Kelly, as well as 2024 scholars Shannen Barrett, Laura Bennett, and Ashley Wiese. After the luncheon came the annual sundowner sponsored by Ausplow, where everyone spent the late afternoon mingling and networking.