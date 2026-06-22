A Great Southern chicken producer will continue supplying eggs despite closing its farm doors amid the detection of H5N1 avian influenza along WA’s south coast. Albany Farm Fresh Eggs farmer Colin Ford closed the doors to his Redmond farm over the weekend as part of biosecurity measures taken protect his 40,000 chicken flock. “That is just one of the extra things that we’ve implemented just to cover all bases,” he said. “It is just the shop at the farm at Redmond (that has closed), and it’s just one of those biosecurity measures, an additional one to what’s been recommended.” Mr Ford said their shop in Albany remained open and operations at the Redmond farm remained “business as usual”, with a few additional biosecurity measures. Albany Farm Fresh Eggs produces about 200,000 eggs a week, with 60 per cent of their production supplied to a distributor in Canning Vale and the rest supplied throughout the Great Southern. The chicken business has limited equipment and personnel movement between sites on the farm, and implemented other measures such as spraying vehicle wheels. “The industry is pretty well prepared for this scenario, it was all going to happen at some point,” Mr Ford said. “We’ve had quite a bit of correspondence from Australia eggs about the avian influenza on how to protect our flock.” The Federal Government on Friday confirmed the first detected case of H5N1 had been found in a sick bird at Cape Le Grand beach, more than 50km east of Esperance on June 14. Despite preparations for a potential outbreak of H5N1 at the poultry business, Mr Ford remained “very concerned” about the impact of the influenza. “We’re all very concerned, as much as prepared we are it’s still very unnerving to find that it’s actually found it’s way to the mainland,” he said. “It’s been coming . . . hopefully everyone’s on the same page. “It’s not always the big producers, it’s all the people with backyard chickens and small producers with little chicken caravans, everyone’s got to pull their weight and do the right thing.” Mr Ford said he was planning for the worst but hoping for the best, and would continue monitoring his flock and receiving advice from veterinarians, the egg industry, and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. “Hopefully they’ve contained the outbreak where it is, but it’s a big area so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more birds that have died that haven’t been found,” he said.