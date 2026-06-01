As WA’s live sheep export industry begins to grinds to a dramatic halt ahead of the ban, demand for boxed sheep meat is growing as industry transforms to meet changing demands. May marked the two-year milestone until the ban takes effect in 2028 but analysts say the industry is already making pains to turn away from live sheep exports — not only as a result of the phase out, but also the changing demand and markets as a result of the conflict in the Middle East. Episode 3 co-founder and market analyst Matt Dalgleish said growth for boxed sheep meat was significant despite demand dropping away from the Middle East region as a result of the conflict. “China’s demand at the moment is a bit soft, but then you’ve got the US, Malaysia, and Papua New Guinea are all pretty strong . . . there’s lots of other markets that are still emerging in that space,” he said. “The outlook for the box trade is really, really strong in the next five to 10 years — we should be able to pivot reasonably well if there’s the right investments in infrastructure.” Mr Dalgleish said although some boxed product was making its way to the Middle East, suppliers were turning to alternative markets as a result of the uncertainty and insurance risks caused by the conflict. “The Middle Eastern access has been curtailed. We are still getting some box break through, but it is depending on the destination,” he said. “Places like the UAE — which is a big market — Saudi Arabia . . . they’re down about 40 to 50 per cent in volumes on the box side. Then you’ve places like Bahrain, one month they took nothing. “There’s difficulties getting product there now just because of the limited ability to get shipping done, and also the air — we have to piggyback on passenger planes.” About 13,000 head of sheep have left Australian shores on live export vessels since the beginning of the year, marking a significant reduction on the 70,000 to 100,000 head forecasted by analysts. Episode 3 co-founder and market analyst Andrew Whitelaw said the figure was only 5 per cent of the calendar years’ first-quarter average, and marked the definite end of the industry even with two years to go until the phase-out deadline. “It’s kind of all over Red Rover with that trade,” he said. Mr Whitelaw said exports that piggybacked on commercial flights into the Middle East were likely to face hurdles in future as direct flights between Australia and Europe become more common, and stop overs reduce as a result. Agora livestock head of markets Dean Hubbard said that before the ban, WA dominated to export markets with little competition from the Eastern States but the transition would provide more exposure to market competition domestically while the supply chain radically changed. Mr Hubbard said local processors were keeping up and even searching for more product as market demand outstripped supply. “There’s quite a lot of latent capacity now in WA, as there is nationally, but I think that’s more in line with the decline of the sheep flock,” he said. “Was it the chicken or the egg — the banning of live export certainly contributed (to lower supply) but I think overall sheep and lamb, certainly in WA, have had to compete one-on-one with cropping, and they’ve been the loser on most occasions.” Mr Hubbard said producers who had stayed in sheep were incrementally regaining confidence in the sector, with many planning to increase flock sizes, even if marginally. “Those people that have stayed in it for the long road have been very well rewarded the last 12 or 18 months, and hopefully that will continue for some time yet,” he said. Live sheep exports have been on a dramatic decline since animal cruelty charges were laid against Emanuel Exports in 2017 for the death of some 2000 sheep bound for the Middle East from Fremantle. The charges against Emanuel Express were dropped in late 2023.