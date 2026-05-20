A Kimberley homestead once used as a polling station during the 1901 Commonwealth election is on the market. Cambellin’s Old Liveringa Homestead, 100km from Derby, was built in 1888 using sandstone quarried from the area and sits on 257ha of special lease land. It occupies an elevated location with expansive views over the Fitzroy River flood plain, with the ranges peeking out in the distance. The homestead and outbuildings are heritage-listed by the National Trust as they are recognised as a place associated with the beginnings of settlement in the Kimberley district in 1881. The homestead also has significance for its role as a polling station in 1901. Outbuildings on the land, such as a shed, meat house and quarters, date back to pioneering days. The property also has modern buildings including a large workshop/machinery shed, stables, horse yards and water infrastructure. Selling agent Greg Smith, of Elders, said the property was zoned for tourism, meaning a buyer could renovate the homestead and transform it into accommodation, or set up caravan and camping bays along the river pool. It comes with the security of a 50-year crown lease. The property is for sale via expressions of interest. For more details contact Mr Smith on 0428 486 806.