WA billionaire Andrew Forrest’s private agriculture company is at the centre of a world-first study mapping the carbon footprint of the entire Australian beef supply chain.

The groundbreaking 18-month study, which has just been released, provided detailed measurements of Harvest Road’s complete carbon emissions footprint from the time calves were conceived until they hit the supermarket shelf.

It’s hoped the findings will help the nation’s red meat industry reach its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Harvest Road sustainability lead Scott Strachan said the greatest barrier to achieving this was a lack of critical information about the amount of carbon emissions across the supply chain and where opportunities existed to improve.

“You can’t reduce what you what you don’t measure, so it’s really about forming that basis and understanding of what (and where) the emissions are,” he said.

Dr Strachan said the report offered a credible and objective blueprint of practical ways livestock enterprises across Australia — and the world — could reduce their carbon emissions.

“It’s about Harvest Road and our own emissions, and then how we can help other producers as well, ultimately leading to a reduction in emissions across the whole supply chain,” he said.

Camera Icon Harvest Road sustainability lead Scott Strachan. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“Hopefully we can all work together at an industry level and Harvest Road is trying to lead the industry from the front.”

Dr Strachan said it was believed to be the first time such a study — conducted in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development — had been completed anywhere in the world.

It included in-depth research into the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of all parts of the beef production process, from feed intake and food sources to cattle turnoff.

Harvest Road chief executive Paul Slaughter said the company was proud to be taking a “national leadership position”.

“We know climate change is a major threat to our industry’s future and it is only with practical and implementable solutions that we can meaningfully reduce our emissions as an industry,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean we cannot be ambitious about our targets and we will continue to support our partners to create sustainable businesses that actively prevent climate impact, enhance food security and revitalise local ecosystems.”

Tammin beef producer Ivan Rogers, whose Kylagh Cattle Company supplies Harvest Road, said the report was a valuable guide to large and small producers.

“What the industry needs is practical and implementable steps towards carbon neutrality and this study gives us direct information on emission reduction opportunities across areas such as herd management, weaning and growth rates,” he said.

“It is a big step in building industry-wide understanding of where our best strategies in emissions reductions can be found.”

The study also included market research on consumer attitudes and behaviours around carbon neutral products, with a quarter of the 4000 people surveyed saying they were willing to pay 15 per cent more for carbon neutral beef.

It’s hoped the findings will help Australian producers stay ahead of consumer expectations and remain internationally competitive.

Harvest Road is a WA-based company that grows a range of ethically-produced beef and seafood products for consumers and wholesalers in domestic and export markets.

It is the State’s biggest beef processor and part of the Tattarang group, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups, and includes the Harvey Beef brand.

Harvest Road has made various moves to improve the environmental impact of the beef industry, including joining influential lobby group the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef in March.