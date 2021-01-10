Australia’s beloved annual lamb ad is a must-watch, with a hilarious clip taking the mickey out of Scott Morrison and border restrictions.

The annual tongue-in-cheek ad, which stars media personality and former Australian rules footballer Sam Kekovich, is this time themed around the nation’s border closures.

The long-form ad was directed by Ariel Martin from Airbag and imagines the current state border restrictions – called the “Great State Walls” – remain until 2031.

Meat & Livestock Australia's new lamb ad offers a hilarious take on border closures.

“Today marks 10 years since our once united nation was divided by the Great State Walls as tensions continue to escalate,” a news presenter announces in the ad.

A young child in NSW asks her mother, “What’s on the other side, Mummy?” The mother responds, “They’re called Queenslanders.”

An elderly man chips a hole in the wall before a security guard continues the work. A lamb chop is passed through the void and the man eats it.

An elderly mean tastes the lamb.

When a NSW crowd storms the wall, a country man throws some shade at Sydneysiders by pointing out a suave man cleaning his designer sneakers and being handed a takeaway coffee by his well-dressed girlfriend.

Sydney stereotypes are targeted.

The eager crowd then busts through the Queensland wall and hilariously makes a hole in the underwear of a lifeguard depicted in a mural saying, “Nowhere else but Queensland”, It is a play on the iconic Queensland tourism campaign titled, “Where else but Queensland?”

A play on the iconic "Where else but Queensland" tourism campaign.

Residents of different states are reunited, with the elderly man remarking to a WA miner, “You made it.” The miner responds, “Yeah, sorry for trying to become our own country … again.”

Tasmanians were also made fun of. A news reporter on the scene grabs a small group of people and says, “Even the Tasmanians have arrived. Where are the rest of you?” One of them responds, “This is all of us.”

Mr Kekovich then bursts through the wall in an army tank, declaring, “I love the smell of lamb in the morning.”

The young girl then congratulates the elderly man by telling him he was successful in reuniting the “states of Australia”. He responds, “Nah, it’s just (called) Australia.”

Not even Prime Minister Scott Morrison escaped a dig, with the ad taking the mickey out of his ill-fated Hawaii holiday during the 2019 Australian bushfires.

The ad ends with a fictitious Hawaiian airline landing in Australia before a man resembling Mr Morrison, wearing an Aloha shirt and drinking a cocktail, looks out over the tarmac and asks, “What have I missed?”