A family business has launched a domestically-produced alternative to traditional fertilisers, after conflict in the Middle East highlighted Australia’s reliance on imported product. Aus Oils Kojonup general manager Jon Slee said canola meal had historically been used as a fertiliser but was typically much more expensive than products like urea. Mr Slee said Aus Oils had been producing a small amount of canola meal fertiliser for years, but in the last fortnight had expanded to include broadacre farming after supply chain disruptions left Australian growers facing higher costs and availability issues for traditional fertilisers. “Up until recently, really the cost of canola meal versus your ureas and so forth, it’s so much more expensive per unit of nitrogen,” he said. “It’s just cheaper to use urea or your more synthetic type fertilisers. “But in the current situation and global market, it made us stand back and go, ‘is this is a time where we should be looking at alternatives?’ “The price of fertilisers globally has increased dramatically with the tensions being in the Middle East, and though the war may finish sometime soon, the damage to infrastructure is still likely to keep things inflated for some time to come. “It’s not just about trying to jump on an opportunity for a small window, it’s about actually creating something for a long-term solution.” Mr Slee said it was not about replacing the traditional fertiliser market but canola meal could be used as a supplement to existing methods. A blend of canola meal and urea also meant growers were not having to put all their eggs in one basket, he said. It was also a slow-release source of nitrogen that improved soil health, rather than just feeding a plant. “Our product has still got 10 to 12 per cent oil in there. Some people might think that’s a negative but that actually feeds the microbes in the soil and really supercharges them,” he said. “It’s doing more than just supplying nitrogen.” Mr Slee said it could suit growers with a long-term view of improving soil health, or those practising regenerative methods. Aus Oils canola technical sustainability and marketing manager Josh Sweeny said many growers were looking for products produced domestically and wanted to support local, family-owned businesses. “You’ve got a pretty guaranteed supply chain with reliability of supply,” he said. “It’s almost producing that circular economy — you can deliver into the crush facility and then almost pick up your fertiliser for top dressing later on.” Canola meal was still a more expensive option, but there were additional benefits that should be considered, Mr Sweeny said. “You’re getting a nitrogen, organic carbon and trace element source,” he said. ‘It’s a slow release nitrogen, so you’re not having any leaching losses, which need to be taken into consideration with urea application. “If these supply chain disruptions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz continue and the price of urea remains high, yeah, it’s definitely more expensive, but with current prices it’s not too much — particularly as a partial replacement if you’re only substituting out 30 or 40 per cent of your urea.”