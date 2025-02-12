The Federal Government has backflipped on its controversial plans to introduce a biosecurity levy that proposed a $50 million a year “tax on farmers”. Wednesday’s announcement has already been welcomed by farmers and grower groups across Australia who have been advocating against the unpopular “tax” since it was introduced during the 2023 federal budget. In a statement made by WoolProducers, CEO Jo Hall said Labor’s decision to withdraw the levy was a “great example” of industry pushback. “WoolProducers were one of the first grower groups to publicly oppose this levy,” she said. “Since that time there has been strong opposition from producer groups on the proposed imposition of this tax, given the significant contribution Australian producers already make to biosecurity arrangements. “This is a great example of industries coming together to push back on unfair taxing of the agricultural sector.” Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said the news is a huge cost-of-living win for farmers and families across the country. “Labor’s fresh food tax would have hurt families at the checkout as well as 84 agricultural commodities, which faced taxes to raise $150 million over three years, to pay for the risks created by their competitors, which is those importing from overseas,” he said. “In what parallel universe would a government charge its own farmers to pay for the biosecurity risks their competitors are creating?” The levy was designed to lock in consistent and sustainable funds to protect Australia’s $90 billion agriculture sector from pests and diseases entering the country. It would be charged to all primary producers in agriculture, fisheries and forestry from July 1, raising more than $50m annually on top of about $500m they already pay in levies. But producers said the plan to make producers pay for biosecurity services could drive up food prices. The legislation faced major setback in May, after Labor lost the numbers it needed to pass the bill after the Greens pulled support. The Coalition and One Nation also confirmed they would oppose the legislation, along with independent senators David Pocock and Tammy Tyrrell, Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie and United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet. Former Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was forced to shelve the bill, and has remained in government limbo ever since.