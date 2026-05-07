Trade relations between Australia and Indonesia have been strengthened in the latest livestock importer-exporter annual meeting in Jakarta. Meeting annually, industry representatives attend in order to build and improve commercial relationships, and discuss mutual opportunities and challenges for the future of the trade. Discussions held at the meeting included a focus on various programs — such as Indonesian Nutritious Meals program — and the Indonesia-Australia joint Government and Industry Quarantine task force. Australian Livestock Export Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the discussions were aimed at building the supply chains resilience and sustainability in an environment that is becoming increasingly complex. “A central theme of the meetings is the shared commitment to continuous improvement in animal welfare,” he said. “Industry representatives are working together to strengthen standards, share best practice and support on-the-ground outcomes through training, infrastructure investment and supply chain assurance systems. “Biosecurity is also high on the agenda, with both countries recognising the importance of safeguarding animal health to protect their respective industries. “Collaborative approaches to disease prevention, preparedness, and response are key pillars of our partnership.” Representatives attending the meeting included Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Michael Crowley and director Russel Lethbridge, ALEC chair Dr Chris Back, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s director Justin Morrisey, as well as representatives from the Indonesian Beef Cattle Industry Association. Mr Harvey-Sutton said the annual meetings are an important opportunity to reinforce the foundations of mutual trust and long-term relationships, to support Indonesia’s food security needs while also encouraging growth in Australia’s north.