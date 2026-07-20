The latest data shows too many families continue to be affected by preventable injuries and deaths on farm. The Safer Farms Agricultural Injury and Fatality 2026 trend report found that 53 lives were lost and a further 182 people were seriously injured on Australian farms in 2025, bringing the nation’s farm death toll to 427 since 2019. Farmsafe Australia chair Felicity Richards said many accidents could have been prevented. “Behind every statistic is a moment where things could have gone differently,” she said. Ms Richards said the report was a reminder that while the risks are real, so too was agriculture workers’ ability to influence safer outcomes. “Simple actions, wearing a helmet on a quad bike, putting on a seatbelt in a side-by-side, taking the time to shut down machinery properly, or speaking up when something doesn’t feel right, might not feel like much in the moment,” she said. “But these are the habits that shape culture over time.” It’s a timely reminder during National Farm Safety Week (July 19-25). This year’s theme Set the Standard: Show ‘em how it’s done was built around the idea that the standards demonstrated everyday influence the standards others adopt tomorrow. As part of the report, six Australian farmers shared their own experiences and practical insights into creating stronger safety cultures. WFI Insurance executive general manager Damien Gallagher said there were extensive numbers of “potentially avoidable” injury claims from farming accidents every year. “While there are signs of improvement over time, progress has been slower and more volatile compared to other industries such as construction and mining, which have demonstrated more consistent improvements,” he said. The report showed agriculture, forestry and fishing continued to record the highest fatality rates in Australia, at 13.7 fatalities per 100,000 workers, followed by transport, postal and warehousing at 7.4, mining at 3.4, and construction at 2.8. Agriculture had one of the highest injury frequency rates at 12.7 claims per million hours worked, compared to the scheme average of 7.1. In addition, grain-sheep and grain-beef cattle farming continue to be the most frequent incident sectors comprising 44 per cent of claims, while the top three leading causes of injury were being hit by animals or by moving objects, and falling from heights. Millennials accounted for the largest proportion of injuries lodged in the 2025-26 financial year at 39 per cent, followed by gen Z at 34 per cent, gen X at 19 per cent and boomers at 7 per cent. Mr Gallagher said he hoped the insights in the report would guide farmers to reduce risk and strengthen safety on farms.