Australian authorities have broken their silence over the foot and mouth disease outbreak in Bali, confirming on Tuesday FMD has spread to the tourist hotspot a day after reports emerged from Indonesia.

News of the outbreak broke on Monday, but when Countryman yesterday asked the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to confirm the reports, a spokesperson said the department was still “seeking an update from Indonesian authorities”.

“The department is aware of media reports in Indonesia of an outbreak of FMD in Bali and is seeking an update from Indonesian authorities,” the spokesperson said late Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, DAFF released a brief statement saying Indonesian authorities had confirmed the Bali outbreak.

“Indonesia authorities have today confirmed an outbreak of FMD of livestock in Bali,” the statement said.

“At the time of reporting there are 63 cases in Bali and movement restrictions have been implemented by Indonesian authorities.

“Australia is free from FMD.”

FMD is an extremely contagious viral disease of cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, with severe consequences for animal health and trade.

It is spread by contact with contaminated animals, meat and dairy products, as well as clothing, equipment and vehicles.

Camera Icon A cow with foot and mouth disease in Nepal. Excessive drooling is a common symptom. Credit: Supplied / RegionalHUB

FMD was detected among cattle in East Java in early May and has now spread to 22 Indonesian provinces, including Bali.

“In response to the FMD outbreak in Indonesia, frontline biosecurity officers are operating with increased vigilance across all flights arriving from Indonesia, including Bali,” DAFF said.

“Australia has strict biosecurity protocols in place to prevent high risk materials, such as contaminated equipment or clothing, animals and animal products, being brought in by travellers who may have been exposed to diseased animals.

“These same biosecurity checks are in place for all travellers from Indonesia.”

DAFF said response activities currently underway also included “enhanced targeted communication material”, which was being distributed on and offshore, and profiling and inspecting passengers and mail users.

The Australian Government would continue to work with Indonesia to provide support where requested.

“Australia undertakes extensive planning and preparedness activities to ensure that should an incursion (sic) occur, the disease can be contained and controlled as quickly as possible,” DAFF said.

“Australia maintains an FMD vaccine bank internationally and vaccine is available for use if there is an incursion in Australia.”

DAFF said anyone keeping or working with cattle, sheep, goats or pigs should be aware of the signs of FMD: blisters on the mouth and drooling or limping animals.

Livestock exhibiting any unusual signs should be reported immediately to a veterinarian or Australia’s Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

Anyone returning to Australia after visiting a farm or interacting with livestock abroad should declare this upon their return, so steps can be taken to remove the risk of transmission through contaminated clothing or dirty shoes.

Visit https://www.agriculture.gov.au/footandmouthdisease for more information.