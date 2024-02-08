Indonesia has yet to issue its cattle import permits for 2024, sparking concern among exporters across Australia as costs mount to keep cattle on feed and ships at anchor.

While it is not unusual for the Indonesian Government to take days or even weeks after New Years Day to issue permits, this year marks the latest the permits have ever come.

WA Livestock Exporter’s Association chair John Cunnington said the lack of information on the permits’ release had created a “state of unknown” for exporters.

“We’ve been hearing rumours that go from permits being released in hours, to weeks to months... which is really difficult,” he said.

Mr Cunnington, who is also manager of Halleen Australasian livestock Traders, said exporters including himself had been dealt a blow by having to hold up shipments to Indonesia.

Camera Icon WA Livestock Exporters Association chairman John Cunnington. Josh Fernandes Credit: Josh Fernandes / Josh Fernandes

“We’ve got cattle currently in yards and on ship waiting. There’s multiple exporters in the same situation in both in the NT and WA,” he said.

“What this does is cause a knock-on effect. At the moment, exporters are paying for yard fees and ship demurrage. There’s also losses from the costs of truck drivers, vets, yards and pellet meals.

“This is felt especially up in the NT which is stationery and very quiet.”

Darwin Port has not shipped any cattle since last year, with two export ships anchored off the coast waiting for a permits to be issued.

The last time Darwin Port had no cattle exports for a month was in 1990 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

If delays continue, cattle originally bound for Indonesia may be diverted back to Australian feedlot buyers or sent to other livestock markets such as Malaysia, Philippines or Vietnam.

Despite no permits being issued for Australian beef and cattle, the Indonesian Government has allocated import permits for Indian Buffalo Meat and grinding meat, and has also provided import quotas for other products - including 20 thousand tonnes of boxed beef from Brazil.

Australia is not the only country waiting on import permits from Indonesia - about 20 other commodities still haven’t received the go-ahead from Jakarta, including high marbling beef from the United States.

Mr Cunnington said the delays were not just an issue for exporters paying big costs- it would also cause problems for Indonesia, which is gearing up for a major religious holiday where beef-consumption in the country peaks.

“January is an extremely important month this year for Indonesian importers because it’s in the lead up to Ramadan,” he said.

“So it’s going to cause a lot of issues there as well. “

It’s understood Government representatives are working closely with Australian and Indonesian cattle industry officials on the matter.