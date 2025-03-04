Australian farmers are bracing for disruption to the $1 billion-a-year boxed meat market to the US after Donald Trump flagged plans to implement tariffs on agricultural imports next month. The US President posted an erratic statement to social media platform X on Tuesday, telling the “great farmers of the United States” to “get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE the US”. “Tariffs will go on external product on April 2. Have fun!” WAFarmers president Trevor Whittington said industry — still reeling from China’s tariffs on agricultural products between 2020 and 2024 — had not received official communication from the US Government but were watching the situation closely. Sheep farmers in particular are already feeling anxious over the Federal Government’s decision to end live exports by 2028. “We are on the receiving end when China imposed tariffs, and it wasn’t very pleasant,” Mr Whittington said. “The Federal Government is talking about increasing (boxed) lamb exports when it bans live sheep exports. “That now has a large question mark over it. “Our biggest worry has to be that this spirals out of control into a massive trade war and everyone loses.” Mr Trump’s farm-focused social media post came hours after he unveiled 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and reaffirmed an increase to tariffs on Chinese imports to 20 per cent. He did not specify what agricultural products would be subject to or exempt from the tariffs. Farmers are also concerned the confirmed tariffs could hit the Chinese economy hard and impact agriculture’s efforts to rebuild demand following the Chinese Government lifting tariffs on barley, wine, beef and lobster. But there could be some upside as China decreases its reliance on imports of US farm goods. The US is Australia’s biggest boxed sheep and beef export market, representing nearly a third of the trade and with both markets worth more than $US1 billion ($1.6b) last year. US consumers’ insatiable appetite for Australian beef in particular shows no sign of waning any time soon, with the US nearly solely responsible for a boxed beef export boom in January after importing 22 per cent more for the month, year-on-year. Agricultural analyst Andrew Whitelaw, co-founder of Episode 3.net, said a tariff of 25 per cent would wipe more hundreds of millions of dollars from the beef and sheep trade. However, if there was no tariff on Australian beef or sheep, the US’ tariffs on Canada could bolster demand for Australian product. “Based on the five-year average trade, a 25 per cent US tariff on Australian beef and sheep meat would cost exporters $415 million annually,” Mr Whitelaw said. “This could drive up prices, disrupt trade flows, and hit Aussie farmers hard.” Myalup cattle juggernaut Geoff Pearson said a 25 per cent tariff would “kill” Australian farmers’ access to the US market. Mr Pearson and his wife Marissa run 8000 beef breeding cows in a herd of about 20,000, including backgrounding and feedlot cattle. “We are in a trading surplus with the US,” he said. “It would be negative if we had a tariff imposed on us, but we hope that this won’t happen. “But there is no way we could handle a 25 per cent tariff . . . it would kill our market.” But Mr Pearson, who is also the WA Farmers livestock council president, said it would be difficult for the US Government to justify a tariff on Australian boxed beef and sheepmeat. “It would be silly of Trump to contemplate putting a tariff on Australia boxed meat,” Mr Pearson said. “He has to understand that the US has had declining cattle numbers in recent years and while they are in herd rebuilding phase, they need our boxed meat.” Mr Whitelaw said while Australia could find new markets for boxed sheep and beef, prices would almost certainly be discounted and exporters would face more competition. Tariffs could also cause a decline in the Chinese economy, which would then have a flow-on for Australian agriculture. “The US needs Australian beef and sheep to meet consumer demand,” he said. “The US will either need to pay the increased tariff or reduce demand . . . we can find other markets, but these may become discounted. “China is an obvious choice for increased trade, but with its economy struggling, demand might drop.” China’s commerce ministry on Tuesday vowed countermeasures against Washington’s decision and urged the US to “immediately withdraw” its tariffs, which it described as “unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others.” The state-backed Global Times newspaper earlier said Beijing’s countermeasures would most likely target US agricultural and food products.