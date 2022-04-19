West Australian grain growers have thrown their weight behind a nationwide campaign to deliver humanitarian support to farming communities in war-torn Ukraine.

Launched by national lobby group Grain Producers Australia, the Grain4Ukraine appeal calls on growers to dig deep and donate grain delivered from this year’s winter harvest.

Those keen to back the cause can donate to their Ukrainian counterparts via a dedicated Grower Delivery Card in the National Grower Register system.

The grain will then be sold, with the proceeds bound for charities helping people in rural Ukraine.

Australian growers have also been urged to fly the Ukrainian flag on machinery during seeding — which recently started in WA — and post the evidence to social media with the #AUSSIEGRAIN4UKRAINE hashtag.

Camera Icon Headers unloading grain during harvest. Credit: Shannon Smith / Albany Advertiser

GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said a farmer-led sub-committee would steer and drive the fundraiser to help raise awareness and deliver optimal support at minimal cost.

“We are encouraging Australian grain farmers to fly the flag for Ukraine to show our support for Ukraine farmers and to provide ideas and suggestions, from anyone in the grains industry and across Australian agriculture, on where and how to target the best possible support,” he said.

“The sub-committee will analyse these suggestions and determine the most appropriate programs.

“This approach will focus on directing funding towards long-term, future recovery efforts for Ukrainian farmers and their communities, to make a genuine difference as they come out the other end of this conflict.”

Sub-committee members were appointed for their experience and connections to Ukrainian agriculture, including as Nuffield Scholars.

Their knowledge will provide insights into the Russia-Ukraine conflict and help inform the sub-committee’s decision making.

Tammin grower and sub-committee member Brad Jones, who has visited Ukraine, said many farmers like himself had developed close ties with Ukrainian wheat growers.

Camera Icon Tammin grower Brad Jones, left, pictured in 2017 with Ukrainian agribusiness company Kernel chief operating officer Konstantin Litvinsky, at Mr Jones' farm. Credit: GIWA / Supplied

“They are experiencing something right now that we here in Australia can’t fully comprehend,” he said.

“This is our way of taking some positive action to help them out and let them know we care.”

Corrigin farmer Simon Wallwork said the sub-committee welcomed contributions from other grain growers on how humanitarian support could be directed through different aid programs.

Mr Wallwork took to Twitter recently to show off the makeshift Ukrainian flag his children whipped together and which is now proudly adorning his ute.

“To demonstrate our support, it would be fantastic to see an army of Australian grain farmers putting their Ukrainian flags out and sharing this call to arms on social media,” he said.

Cunderdin farmer David Fullwood said the sub-committee wanted other industry members, including bulk grain handlers and marketers, to contribute in any way they could.

Camera Icon Cunderdin grower and GPA sub-committee member David Fullwood, pictured in 2009, keeps a close eye on his canola harvest. Credit: Astrid Volzke / WA NEWS

“The aim is to give some hope and inspiration for Ukrainian people about the future,” he said.

South Australian grower and sub-committee spokesman James Stacey said the idea for the fundraiser was seeded on social media.

“Grain prices have gone up due to this conflict and we want to contribute some of this upside to the greater good of humanity,” he said.

“We’ll be donating some of the grain we deliver at harvest to be sold for this cause, and we want other Australian farmers to do the same.”

The sub-committee has also called for action from grower groups across the world.

“Australian grain growers are the first to start up a grain donation drive for Ukraine; we call upon our sister organisations around the world from France to Canada to follow suit,” a spokesperson said.

Suggestions for aid measures can be submitted via GPA’s website or by email at admin@grainproducers.com.au.

A list of approved programs will be published on the campaign page prior to harvest so growers know where fundraising is being directed.

Once complete, a project report will also be posted for full transparency.

The Grower Delivery Card in the NGR is numbered 1500 4442 and registered to GPA.