Patrick Hutchinson will step down as chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council next month after more than seven years in the role. AMIC announced Mr Hutchinson’s departure on Tuesday and paid tribute to him for leading the organisation through a “period of significant change”. “Patrick has been instrumental in developing our first ever strategic plan, then driving our strategic vision forward,” AMIC chairman Tom Maguire said. “Under his leadership, AMIC has evolved remarkably in the areas of advocacy, industry leadership, events and services, ensuring our members are equipped to face industry challenges and capitalise on new opportunities.” Mr Maguire said AMIC was now focused on “finding the right leader to continue driving the organisation forward” as Mr Hutchinson prepares to stand down on November 1. He said the outgoing CEO’s advocacy efforts had significantly lifted the profile of Australia’s meat industry at all levels of government. “Patrick’s strong relationships have directly contributed to market access improvements, such as lifting export suspensions in China, and set new standards in animal welfare practices,” Mr Maquire said. “He defended all our members, especially retail members, during the COVID pandemic at both a Federal and State level.” Mr Hutchinson said he was “incredibly proud” of the organisation’s achievements “across all sectors of the meat industry” during his tenure. “Despite the many challenges we faced, we have emerged stronger and more united,” he said. “I look forward to seeing AMIC continue its upward journey and know that the organisation is in a great position for future success.”