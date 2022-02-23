The Australian Workers Union has called for the Federal Government’s new agriculture visa to be “put out of its misery”, with not a single country signing up to the scheme in four months and the Philippines “formally withdrawing from discussions”.

The Philippines — one of Australia’s biggest grains customers — reportedly withdrew from discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne this week while other countries including Thailand, Vietnam and Laos are understood to be hesitant because of concerns about labour conditions in Australia.

Another war of words has broken out between the AWU and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud about the visa, with Mr Littleproud accusing the union of “muddying” discussions and “demonising” Australian farmers by claiming workers signed up to the scheme would be exploited.

The visa was announced with much fanfare on October 1, after trade negotiations with the UK led Canberra to remove a requirement that British backpackers work on farms to extend their visas.

Before the pandemic, Australian farmers relied on the labour of up to 10,000 backpackers from the UK every year — a labour force Mr Littleproud said would need to be replaced.

It was expected to be up and running by Christmas last year and cover horticulture, dairy, wool, grains, fisheries, forestry and meat processing workers.

In announcing the visa, the Federal Government described it as the “biggest structural change to the agricultural workforce” in the nation’s history with the plan to allow fisheries, forestry and agricultural businesses to target seasonal workers, as well as skilled and semi-skilled workers.

The union has vehemently opposed the visa’s creation on the grounds that existing levels of exploitation and abuse in the horticulture sector would become worse, saying it had “fewer safeguards” than the existing Pacific Island visas.

AWU national secretary Daniel Walton said the reported Philippines withdrawal was proof the new visa was doomed, saying he believed other Asian nations would “follow suit shortly”.

“The meetings we’ve had with ambassadors are confidential. But if there are nations now formally withdrawing from engagement with the visa, I can confirm that is consistent with the tenor of discussions we’ve been having,” he said.

The visa was also designed to provide a pathway to permanent residency but Ms Payne is still in bilateral talks on finer details on the program.

Mr Littleproud told Sky News on Wednesday that the responsibility of when the visa would be in place lay with Ms Payne but discussions were set to be finalised “within weeks”.

“We made it very clear to her as the National Party that this is an expectation that this ag visa is put in place and particularly as we move into a very peak — very big peak season in Victoria — those producers there are looking to be able to fill their labour supplies,” he said.

“In Marise’s defence, the waters have ben muddied by the AWU and the Labor Party.

“The generalisation and demonisation of these Australian farmers is disgraceful.

“If we don’t have a secure labour supply, every Australian will pay at the checkout because farmers are making investment decisions now not to plant and if they don’t plant, they don’t supply the grocery stores.”

The war of words come as Vanuatu announced an inquiry into its involvement in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme after two workers from that country told a recent Senate inquiry they had been underpaid by an Australian labour hire contractor.