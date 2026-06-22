Ensuring Australia is recognised for its world-leading integrity and quality assurance systems remains the Australian Wool Exchange chief executive’s top priority after completing his first year in the role. As the representative body of the majority of first-hand wool traded in Australia, this recognition is the “heart of what AWEX does”, said Charlie McElhone. Mr McElhone stepped into the role on June 30, 2025, after spending 13 years at Dairy Australia. “The last year has been amazing,” he said. “I felt very welcome coming into the industry. “It’s an impressive organisation doing really good things, and that helps too.” Mr McElhone said his lack of a wool background had turned into his biggest advantage, with the industry welcoming a different perspective. He entered the role when confidence in the wool industry was down across the whole country, due to depressed prices and challenging seasonal conditions. “This was exacerbated in WA which was also dealing with the live sheep export ban decision,” he said. “In the 2024-25 season alone, the WA wool clip decreased by more than 18 per cent, which reflected this poor sentiment.” However, Mr McElhone went on to say WA had an uncanny ability to fight on. “From what I have seen in the WA wool industry, it is a very tight-knit community that is very proud of its wool quality attributes, and rightly so,” he said. “I also have witnessed an industry in the west that is only too happy to step in and support the effective and efficient operation of the Fremantle selling centre in times of need. “This has even involved AWEX receiving support from companies operating in the west, like Swan Wool, when we have needed resourcing support.” Mr McElhone said he was proud of getting AWEX into the perspective of a partnership approach, which had been critical with the rollout of the Wool Clip Excellence program. “It’s taken a bit of a shift in our thinking about how we actually go about our business,” he said. “Sure we could go alone and try to reach individual classers all by ourselves, which we still do, but working in conjunction with the brokers, getting them really up to speed with that program has been a good example of how partnerships work.” Mr McElhone also said getting support for the Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme was a great achievement. “We know it’s got a long way to go to really get to that next level as a scheme, but you know, having that overt support has been critical,” he said. When asked what next on the cards for the not-for-profit organisation, Mr McElhone said there was a particular focus on the National Wool Declaration. The voluntary declaration allows growers to declare the mulesing status of their wool clip, along with other key traits, and is under review. WA has the lowest levels of declared wool in the country. “There’s no obligation for growers to declare but, particularly when we look at the auction data, we can see that there is a discount for non-declared, it doesn’t make sense not to declare,” he said. “That’s disappointing but hopefully over time we can start to correct that. “We’ll be exploring that more fully over the coming months.” Mr McElhone said the future was looking bright for the Australian wool industry. “Thankfully we’re now starting to see woolgrowers who are seeing opportunity again in the sector as profitability and prices have really improved and, in many areas of the country, we’ve got better seasonal conditions,” he said. “That’s really positive to see but I don’t think we’re entirely out of the woods yet at all. “We just need that positivity to continue to make sure we can turn that trend away from a decline in wool production.”