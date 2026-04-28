Agents say WA’s sheep producers are now being rewarded after a tumultuous few years in the sector, with grower confidence increasing and many operators buying back into sheep. The announcement of the phasing out of live export, stagnant wool prices and shearer shortages had all contributed to lower sentiment. Although the national flock remains at historical lows and rebuilding will be a slow road, agents say the mood has lifted. AWN WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook said inquiries to buy sheep over the past three months were the highest he had seen in three years, with interest spanning from the northern Wheatbelt to the Great Southern. Supply and cost constraints for diesel and fertiliser meant many growers were dropping a paddock or two from their cropping rotations and instead turning to sheep to fill the deficit, he said. Some producers who had got out of sheep entirely could now see the opportunity and were buying back in, while others were adding to their existing flocks. “Previously it was people wanting to sell sheep . . . you go back two years and the value was pretty ordinary. Now it’s the other way round,” he said. “It’s great to see the inquiry for our product is strong — for protein and woollen garments. “Both sectors are very positive at the moment and it’s just a reward for those that have actually stuck through the last three to five years.” The wool market, which had averaged $1400 a bale for the past four years, had been firming up since October and was now averaging about $2400 a bale, depending on the micron. Mr Tilbrook said the high sheep prices were restricting some people from buying back in but those looking to the future could see the opportunity and were prepared to invest in their flocks. Nutrien WA sheep development manager Mitchell Crosby said reduced sheep numbers in WA had increased demand, and therefore prices. “It’s good for the producers. When you’re doing gross margins, it’s making it very competitive compared to cropping,” he said. “With the lack of breeding ewes around, these prices look strong for a number of years to come.” Elders western region livestock sales manager Wayne Peake expected prices to come back slightly in spring, but still remain solid. “As a package now, the meat and the wool is very, very comparable with cropping,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of advisers out there telling people to have a look at it, because it’s certainly starting to stack up.” Eastern States demand was also expected to continue, he said. “There are some prices started to come out now from the Eastern States, trying to lock in some new-season lambs that aren’t even on the ground yet,” he said. He said many producers were choosing to retain and breed older ewes that would usually have been sent as mutton. The strong wool prices also meant pregnancy-tested-empty ewes were worth holding on to for another round of shearing. “The pleasing part — over the last four, five, 10 years, scanned-in-lamb ewes have traditionally gone east,” he said. “Even at these prices we’re actually seeing them stay locally, which is great to see. “There’s obviously a bit more confidence in the market.” The sector still faces challenges: live export by sea will be phased out by May 1, 2028, and many producers had been left disappointed by Elders’ recent decision to pull out of selling wool in its WA centre. The national flock also remains at historically low levels, with the latest wool production forecast estimating shorn wool production to fall another 4.5 per cent for the 2026-27 season. Mr Peake said a significant rise in the Merino flock was still years away, with about 10 per cent of the base joined to terminal sires again this year for fat lamb production. But he anticipated Merino ram sales to be a lot stronger in spring as producers aimed to lift their ewe numbers. “Unfortunately they’re 12 months away from being able to mate and see the flow-on effect with the rise in the numbers,” he said.