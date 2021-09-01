More than 100 farmers flocked to Rabobank’s marquee at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for the bank’s annual sundowner on August 25.
With the field days attracting farmers from Geraldton through to Esperance, patrons at the stall were joined at the bank’s sundowner by Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.
On hand to speak to farmers was Rabobank Australian head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor and staff from the Perth, Merredin, Moora and Dalwallinu branches.
“It was great to catch up with clients and hear the optimism regarding the potential of this year’s crop and future investment intentions,” Mr Kelly said.