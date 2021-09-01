More than 100 farmers flocked to Rabobank’s marquee at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for the bank’s annual sundowner on August 25.

With the field days attracting farmers from Geraldton through to Esperance, patrons at the stall were joined at the bank’s sundowner by Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.

On hand to speak to farmers was Rabobank Australian head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor and staff from the Perth, Merredin, Moora and Dalwallinu branches.

“It was great to catch up with clients and hear the optimism regarding the potential of this year’s crop and future investment intentions,” Mr Kelly said.

Camera Icon Quairading farmer Greg Richards with Rabobank Perth rural manager Langley Angel. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon New Norcia farmer Phil Blatch, Dowerin farmers Glen Quartermaine, Kelly Jones, Jedd Quartermaine and Todd Quartermaine, New Norcia farmer Grant Sinclair and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Shackleton farmers Ryan Powell and Andre Atkins, Quairading farmers Cody Eva and Jake Stacey. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Rabobank senior rural manager Huw Evans and York farmer Brett Davies. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Goomalling farmer Stephen Lord and Rabobank Perth senior rural manager Michael Stace. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Rabobank Moora and Dalwallinu senior rural manager Jessica Humphry and Stacey Hudson, of Goodlands. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Rabobank WA equipment finance manager Jason Luckhurst and Walkaway farmer Anthony Hollins. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Kim Quartermaine and Barb Quartermaine, of Dowerin. Credit: Rabobank

Camera Icon Rabobank Moora and Dalwallinu area manager Georgina Day and Goodlands farmer Grant Hudson. Credit: Rabobank