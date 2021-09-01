Search
Bank shows interest in farmers’ future

Countryman
Buntine farmers Narelle and Mike Dodd.
Camera IconBuntine farmers Narelle and Mike Dodd. Credit: Rabobank

More than 100 farmers flocked to Rabobank’s marquee at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for the bank’s annual sundowner on August 25.

With the field days attracting farmers from Geraldton through to Esperance, patrons at the stall were joined at the bank’s sundowner by Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.

On hand to speak to farmers was Rabobank Australian head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor and staff from the Perth, Merredin, Moora and Dalwallinu branches.

“It was great to catch up with clients and hear the optimism regarding the potential of this year’s crop and future investment intentions,” Mr Kelly said.

Quairading farmer Greg Richards with Rabobank Perth rural manager Langley Angel.
Camera IconQuairading farmer Greg Richards with Rabobank Perth rural manager Langley Angel. Credit: Rabobank
New Norcia farmer Phil Blatch, Dowerin farmers Glen Quartermaine, Kelly Jones, Jedd Quartermaine and Todd Quartermaine, New Norcia farmer Grant Sinclair and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly
Camera IconNew Norcia farmer Phil Blatch, Dowerin farmers Glen Quartermaine, Kelly Jones, Jedd Quartermaine and Todd Quartermaine, New Norcia farmer Grant Sinclair and Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly Credit: Rabobank
Shackleton farmers Ryan Powell and Andre Atkins, Quairading farmers Cody Eva and Jake Stacey.
Camera IconShackleton farmers Ryan Powell and Andre Atkins, Quairading farmers Cody Eva and Jake Stacey. Credit: Countryman
Rabobank senior rural manager Huw Evans and York farmer Brett Davies.
Camera IconRabobank senior rural manager Huw Evans and York farmer Brett Davies. Credit: Rabobank
Goomalling farmer Stephen Lord and Rabobank Perth senior rural manager Michael Stace.
Camera IconGoomalling farmer Stephen Lord and Rabobank Perth senior rural manager Michael Stace. Credit: Rabobank
Rabobank Moora and Dalwallinu senior rural manager Jessica Humphry and Stacey Hudson, of Goodlands.
Camera IconRabobank Moora and Dalwallinu senior rural manager Jessica Humphry and Stacey Hudson, of Goodlands. Credit: Rabobank
Rabobank WA equipment finance manager Jason Luckhurst and Walkaway farmer Anthony Hollins.
Camera IconRabobank WA equipment finance manager Jason Luckhurst and Walkaway farmer Anthony Hollins. Credit: Rabobank
Kim Quartermaine and Barb Quartermaine, of Dowerin.
Camera IconKim Quartermaine and Barb Quartermaine, of Dowerin. Credit: Rabobank
Rabobank Moora and Dalwallinu area manager Georgina Day and Goodlands farmer Grant Hudson.
Camera IconRabobank Moora and Dalwallinu area manager Georgina Day and Goodlands farmer Grant Hudson. Credit: Rabobank
Margot Fox-Slater, of Dalwallinu and Murray Whyte, of Dalwallinu.
Camera IconMargot Fox-Slater, of Dalwallinu and Murray Whyte, of Dalwallinu. Credit: Rabobank

