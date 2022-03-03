It’s no secret fishing can be the perfect escape from the daily grind, and Esperance agronomy consultant Dale Mott is using the pastime to improve the mental health of local farmers.

Though he’s been an avid fisherman his entire life, the 39-year-old did not fully harness fishing’s healing powers until he won the WA title of the Bayer Big Fish Challenge in 2019.

With his six-man team, the Sultans of Sea — which also includes Esperance grower Matt Gilmore — the father-of-three went on to win the challenge in 2020 and 2021.

But the competition is about more than just catching big fish, with last year’s event raising $30,000 for the Bayer AgSpirit Fund, which provides free camping retreats for rural Aussies struggling with the pressures of everyday life.

The mental health retreats are run via The Fly Program by founder Matt Tripet.

After his first win, Mr Mott attended the AgSpirit retreat at Currawong Lakes, Tasmania, where he met Mr Tripet, who put into perspective what the competition was really about — mental health and helping others.

Since then, he has played an active role in the Esperance community opening the conversation and supporting struggling farmers through his consultancy role.

“I think what Bayer have done is very smart; it helps guys have that conversation that they probably wouldn’t normally have,” Mr Mott said.

“In ’19, when we went over to Tassie, Matt asked us to be ambassadors for The Fly program; he wanted us to take it back to our home town and try to introduce it into our role as mates and advisors and consultants.”

Camera Icon Dale Mott, right, tries his hand at fly fishing at the Bayer AgSpirit Retreat in Tasmania. Credit: Supplied / Bayer

Through his job, Mr Mott — who grew up on a mixed farming operation at Dumbleyung in the Wheatbelt — helps farmers with tough financial decisions every day.

And with plenty of locals already keen on fishing, he said it was an easy icebreaker to get the tougher conversations rolling.

“With all the growers I liaise through with my work, I try to put a lighthearted spin on some of the conversations that we have,” Mr Mott explained.

“Farming is hard enough and then you go and add to that COVID issues, and it’s a tough time out there.

“Fishing, for me, is quite an easy subject to talk about, and I certainly try to put a lighthearted spin on some conversations if things get tough, just to make sure everyone is ticking along all right.”

Mr Mott is also involved in the Esperance Six B’s program, which aims to improve men’s health in the bush with “blokes, barbecue, bonfire, beers, bonding and bulls**t”.

“That’s been going for a little while now, where farmers all meet up and do exactly what we’re trying to achieve through the Big Fish program — just starting that conversation and checking in with your mates,” he said.

The Bayer Big Fish challenge runs all year and contributes $1 per centimetre of the biggest fish per type caught per team to the AgSpirit fund.

The 2021 challenge involved 460 participants in 158 teams across Australia.

The Sultans of Sea claimed last year’s WA title after bagging an impressive array of gummy sharks and salmon at Esperance’s many beaches.