It’s mid-morning at the Muchea Livestock Centre store cattle sale and Michael Kaufman has spoken to dozens of people about a simple message: before it all gets too much, talk to a mate. Mr Kaufman is a community educator at the Regional Men’s Health Initiative, a program based in Northam that aims to foster men’s mental health and wellbeing. The program has been running for about 20 years but has only recently started to set up stalls at saleyards. “We go to where the guys are, that’s kind of the uniqueness of our model,” Mr Kaufman said. “It’s a non-clinical setting, which is great. Guys won’t look each other in the eye either when they’re having a chat, so I can just kind of walk. “I’ve just been giving the guys a pen and a magnet, which is a reminder — check in on your mates, there’s help and services out there. It’s a really good opportunity. “I’ve had about 30 chats, I reckon, so far this morning.“ The program partners with various sporting clubs and organisations to raise awareness about health and wellbeing and the available support programs. One of its aims is to encourage men to talk about their challenges and identify who they can turn to when they need help. He said the stigma around mental health was improving and the younger generations were more open to talking about their feelings. “We’ve still got the older generations, tough old stoic farmers who struggle to chat, and sometimes just don’t have that emotional literacy to talk,” he said. “But the younger guys can see what their fathers and grandfathers were kind of not doing, so not talking, not sharing before things got too much. “Those guys are kind of a bit more open to talking about their feelings and what’s going on and being vulnerable.“ The organisation did a lot of work with Country Football WA to encourage younger men to be proactive about getting any health checks done early. Educators travelled to the Pilbara and Kimberley each year and Mr Kaufman estimated they attended between 380 and 400 events around the State. The educators were not doctors or psychologists, but Mr Kaufman said all four staff had mental health qualifications and brought plenty of life experience to their roles, which helped make talks more relatable. And, importantly, all are very good listeners. “We certainly hear a fair bit of stuff, it’s pretty full-on in that aspect,” he said. “That’s a good part of the job when somebody takes your advice or listens or does something to try and further themselves. “It’s rewarding, and it’s good to be able to get out to the regional and remote areas.”