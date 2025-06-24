Bega Cheese eyes buying Fonterra’s Oceania business assets

Bega Cheese has launched a campaign to buy Fonterra’s Australian dairy division, a move the cheese-making giant says would benefit farmers, customers and consumers alike. In a statement released to the Australian Security Exchange on June 16, the company said it was “very interested” in Fonterra Oceania, and said Bega would be the “natural acquirer”. It plans to “imminently” lodge an application with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to seek an informal merger clearance acquire Fonterra’s Australian assets. The statement, co-signed by Bega Cheese executive chair Barry Irvin and chief executive officer Pete Findlay, said the acquisition would “significantly enhance outcomes for the company and the dairy industry as a whole”. “Bega Group hopes to work constructively with Fonterra Group on the sale of its Oceania business,” it said. “Bega Group believes that if it were to be included in the sale process and the successful acquirer of the Oceania assets, it would significantly enhance outcomes for the company and the dairy industry as a whole, particularly in Australia.” As an Australian company, Bega would not require approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board. Bega’s bid to buy Fonterra’s dairy assets has been welcomed by Australian Dairy Farmers, with president Ben Bennett expressing support for the Australian-company’s push as international suitors circled. Japanese food group Meiji Holdings is believed to be shaping up to be a main player in the sale.