A Beverley farmer has been left nearly $100,000 out of pocket and has “given up cropping” after having to pay for repairs to two CASE IH tractors with faulty piston liner seals. Trevor McLean wants CASE IH’s parent company CNH Industrial to cover the cost of repairs to his 2013 CASE IH Magnum 340 and 2017 CASE IH Magnum 380, which totalled $30,000 and $70,000 respectively. He also wants the company to tell farmers there are “potential issues” with some CASE IH tractors released between 2013 and 2018, and to promise to pay for the repairs to fix them. Mr McLean claims both his tractors — bought new within 12 months of their release to market — had faulty piston liner seals that started leaking coolant into the oil before reaching the 2000-hour mark. He says both were within warranty for both the two year normal warranty and the additional five-year CASE IH RedXtend warranty. Mr McLean has been so frustrated with the response from CNH, and so distrusting of the tractors, that he has leased out most of his cropping farmland and put both tractors at his front gate with a large sign saying “THESE TRACTORS ARE FOR SALE”. It was the first day of seeding in 2021 that kickstarted a four-year saga for Mr McLean. He said the first of the two CASE IH tractors he bought, the Magnum 340, had done less than 2000 hours when it started leaking coolant. Farmhand Darren Boyle was the first to notice, and said it took about “five different mechanics” to determine the issue. “The final mechanic noticed the piston liner seals were faulty and leaking coolant into the oil,” Mr Boyle said. In the end, it was a mechanic from a dealer who repaired and rebuilt the engine at a cost of about $30,000. Adding to Mr McLean’s pain was the fact the tractor was out of action for six weeks after doing just the first two hours of seeding. “We had no choice but to wait. We didn’t have another tractor at the time,” Mr McLean said. “I believe they (CASE IH) should have replaced the rubber rings, and at no cost . . . it was faulty from the day it was built.” Last year, trouble struck again. The 2017 CASE IH Magnum 380 Mr McLean bought brand new had done less than 2000 hours when the same issue was revealed during a routine service by a qualified mechanic visiting his farm, just before seeding. This time, the entire engine had to be replaced at a cost of $70,000. Mr McLean approached CASE IH’s head office several times but was told the full cost would not be covered. He also claims the company told him there was a series of 2013-18 tractors with faulty liner seals. “They basically told me ‘bad luck’,” Mr McClean said. Mr Boyle said he felt for his employer, and believed other farmers had been affected. “These were brand new tractors . . . but they were faulty from purchase and cost money in lost income and repairs,” he said. “It’s not a safety issue but this has cost a lot of money. “It was unlucky we just happened to have two of them.” A spokeswoman for CNH did not comment on Mr McLean’s case specifically, but said the company was dedicated to “providing Australian farmers with reliable machinery, backed by extensive testing to ensuring the highest quality standards”. “All of our machines come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty, covering all parts and labour associated with any warranty-related repairs during a designated time period (years/engine hours) dependent on the machine type,” she said. “In certain circumstances, CNH may offer some customers support for repair costs outside of our warranty obligations, working closely with our dealers and customers to reinforce the confidence our customers have in the quality of our machines.” The spokeswoman urged farmers to complete “regular servicing using genuine parts at an authorised Case IH dealer” to “maintain optimal performance”. “While CNH stands behind the quality of its machinery, customers generally understand that preventative maintenance and repair costs are an inherent part of ownership,” she said. “(This is) particularly for machines with many hours of use that are well outside our warranty period.”