Thirteen of the State’s biosecurity groups have responded to drastic cuts to the WA wild dog action plan, which resulted in rangeland organisations having their funding slashed by 50 per cent. The action plan will expire on June 30, but recognised biosecurity groups were only informed in April about any continuation of funding for the 2026-27 financial year. The Meekatharra Rangelands Biosecurity Association confirmed its funding, via the Royalties for Regions licensed pest management technician program, was reduced from $250,000 to $125,000. The Carnarvon Rangelands Biosecurity Association and the Goldfields Nullarbor Rangelands Biosecurity Association also had funding halved. Esperance Biosecurity Association executive officer Veronika Reek said the group had not applied for funding through that particular pool for several years, but received a $50,000 payment for the 2026-27 financial year. In the same situation was the Southern Biosecurity Group, which received $25,000. The funding to the southern groups comes as the State barrier fence extension remains unfinished, despite work starting in May 2019. Thirteen RBGs issued a joint statement to Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis on Monday, describing the changes in funding as a “direct reduction in on-ground capacity and management outcomes, limiting the ability to respond quickly to incidents and increases exposure to risk across regional and remote communities”. “RBGs are concerned that there has been no clear communication on the future of the wild dog action plan, with a lack of leadership from government and no defined long-term strategy creating uncertainty for workforce retention, planning and delivery,” it read. “Effective pest management does not recognise tenure boundaries. “Reduced effort on government-managed land creates gaps in control programs, undermines co-ordinated action, and shifts the burden onto neighbouring landholders and regions.” The statement called on the minister and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to urgently work with RBGs to confirm funding beyond the next financial year, with a preference for a multi-year commitment. It also requested clear advice on the future of the action plan, including clarity on wild dog and dingo classification, and ongoing investment in the State barrier fence, licensed pest management technician program, land access, research and best practice programs. “RBGs remain committed to delivering practical, evidence-based pest management outcomes and stand ready to work in partnership with government,” it read. “However, without clarity and adequate resourcing, the Government risks losing the co-ordinated approach that protects people first, as well the natural environment and livestock across Western Australia.” The call comes after three separate dingo attacks in Karijini National Park last month. Amanda Day, Goldfields NRBA chief executive, said there had been an increase in wild dog activity over the last year. There was a misconception that it was an issue that only affected pastoralists, she said. Water Corporation workers, miners and residents in towns like Wiluna had reported facing packs of dogs. No group was aiming for eradication, but ongoing management was essential for human safety, she said. The GNRBA’s funding was used to pay licensed pest management technicians, or doggers, to work across the remote Nullarbor to protect its remaining sheep stations. Ms Day said experienced doggers were a dying breed and the funding cut meant another area of the budget would have to be sacrificed to ensure technicians’ salaries were not affected. “It’s not loose change,” she said. Linda Vernon, Central Wheatbelt BA executive officer, said the lack of transparency and communication from government was a major concern. Other ongoing issues the groups faced included land access issues, which were preventing organisations from carrying out management on land that was transitioning to traditional owner control. Although wild dogs and dingoes were a declared pest under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act, dingoes were a protected native species under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and many traditional owner groups viewed the animals as culturally significant and were against any management. “These are not new issues,” Ms Vernon said, describing the challenges as an elephant in the room when it came to managing the impacts of wild dogs. Countryman contacted Ms Jarvis’ office requesting a breakdown of all current funding and any changes for the 2026-27 financial year, the reasoning for any changes, a copy of the current wild dog action plan, and a list of all projects relating to research and monitoring to optimise best practice wild dog control, but did not receive a response by deadline.